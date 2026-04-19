Why Doesn't Costco's Bakery Serve Pastries Hot And Fresh From The Oven?

From jumbo muffins to flaky croissants, Costco's bakery treats have a cult following for a reason. The only thing that could make them better is if they were sold fresh out of the oven — so why are most of the items a few hours to a full day old? Something Costco employees know that most shoppers don't is that packaging baked goods while still hot can be extremely problematic for their shelf life.

As one Costco employee on Reddit explained, "You will never be given hot croissants, bagels, etc. Those are in enclosed boxes and the items must be cooled to below 80 degrees before being packed or it could introduce mold." When steamy baked goods are enclosed in an airtight container, residual moisture builds up inside in the form of condensation. Moisture plus warmth creates an ideal habitat for rapid mold growth, which is why baked goods need to be thoroughly cooled before they go into a sealed vessel. The only exceptions are Costco's bakery breads, which can be sold warm since they're packaged in bags with vents that allow steam to escape.

Plus, Kirkland baked goods are already known for molding quickly, making them one of the most frequently returned items at Costco. It's hard to say why they go bad quickly, but it could be due to a lack of preservatives in many products, so it's no wonder why the chain doesn't take risks with warm muffins, cookies, and so on. Luckily, this doesn't have to be an issue if you store your Kirkland goodies carefully to maximize their shelf life.