12 Foods You Can (And Can't) Salvage Once They Grow Mold

There's something unsettling about seeing mold where it shouldn't be. You go to the fridge to heat some leftovers and toast a slice of bread, and a big fuzzy spot is staring back at you from what you thought was going to be your next meal. While mold can produce toxins that are potentially hazardous to your health, not all moldy food needs to be thrown away.

Food waste is a massive problem in the United States, with 119 billion pounds of food wasted each year, which amounts to a whopping 40 percent of all food that ends up in the trash can. In fact, the food waste management industry is set to boom because the staggering amount of food isn't just bad for the environment; it's bad for business.

One way to cut down on your own food waste is to educate yourself on which foods actually need to be thrown away and which foods can be salvaged so that they can still be consumed. Read on to find out how mold affects different types of food so that you can make the most out of everything in your refrigerator.