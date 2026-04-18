I Tried Fish And Chips From 8 Chain Restaurants And Ranked Them

Great Britain is known for its great contributions to society. The culture has gifted us the music of The Beatles, the charm of afternoon tea, and the wholesomeness of The Great British Bake Off. And in terms of culinary legacy, dishes like shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, and Yorkshire pudding. But even among these staple dishes and beloved exports, there's no British gift quite as iconic as the humble pairing of fish and chips.

The combination of fried fish and fries is said to have first popped up in England around the 1860s. The story goes that a Jewish immigrant named Joseph Malin began selling it in his shop, leaning on two ingredients readily available across the region: fish and potatoes. It turned into a go-to meal for the working class, and, at one point or another, the dish also made its way across the pond and into some of America's most popular chain restaurants.

Nothing beats a basket of fish and chips from a dingy English pub or a dockside café, but fast-food joints and sit-down eateries alike try their best to imitate the original classic. I recently went on a bit of a seafood safari to track down that unmistakable taste of Great Britain here in the States. I picked up fish and chips meals from eight different chain restaurants and ranked them worst to best, judging everything from the texture of the fillets and flavor of the fries to the creamy tartar sauce and various accompanying sides.