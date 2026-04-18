7 Chain Restaurants Where The Catering Delivers The Most Bang For Your Buck

Planning a dinner party or hosting a crowd can be an overwhelming exercise, whether that's having a few friends over at home or preparing for your dream wedding. While the décor, entertainment, or simply getting things neat and tidy is one thing, catering for these events takes it to another level. Often, the most cost-effective way to cater for a crowd means doing the cooking and cleaning yourself, but when you're pressed for time or dealing with a big group, that isn't always feasible. In such cases, ordering catering makes a lot of sense. The challenge, however, is finding the right caterer that won't cost an arm and a leg but can still give you value.

You might be surprised to hear that many chain restaurants across the U.S. offer catering that doesn't cost a fortune. Far from the sad, soggy takeout you might expect, there are reputable chain restaurants that offer everything from deluxe sandwiches to delicious American dining. It's all about getting the same high-quality dishes you'd expect when seated at one of their tables, right inside your dining room or under that event marquee.

While you might think that a few trays of sliders, a buffet selection, and a salad might cost more than your monthly car payment, that's not always the case. It all comes down to knowing where to look. To save you some time, we've rounded up the best chain catering options that deliver maximum flavor and serious value. For our methodology on how we arrived at this list, head down to the bottom.