This Is The Most Affordable Food To Have Catered

Hosting any type of event — whether it's a work function or a wedding — isn't cheap. Not only do you have to figure out all of the logistics and materials for the event itself, but you also have to think of the "creature comforts" that you will provide your attendees and/or guests, including food. No one wants to sit through hours upon hours of meetings only to find out that lunch wasn't included.

Exporting the work of preparing and serving food at your event to a caterer is a smart move. After all, you probably have better things to be doing than filling cups of dipping sauce and meticulously organizing cubes of cheese on a plate. But, hiring a caterer can also come with a high cost, especially if you're feeding more than just a couple of people. Some catering costs, like the staff needed to serve the food, are fixed and not something you can argue with. But, if you're choosing off of a list of foods to serve at your event, chances are that you can select items that are less pricey, thus bringing your overall catering cost down. We curated a list of the catered items that tend to be relatively inexpensive so that you, as a host, can lower your catering bill, all while keeping your event attendees' bellies full.