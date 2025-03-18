This Is The Most Affordable Food To Have Catered
Hosting any type of event — whether it's a work function or a wedding — isn't cheap. Not only do you have to figure out all of the logistics and materials for the event itself, but you also have to think of the "creature comforts" that you will provide your attendees and/or guests, including food. No one wants to sit through hours upon hours of meetings only to find out that lunch wasn't included.
Exporting the work of preparing and serving food at your event to a caterer is a smart move. After all, you probably have better things to be doing than filling cups of dipping sauce and meticulously organizing cubes of cheese on a plate. But, hiring a caterer can also come with a high cost, especially if you're feeding more than just a couple of people. Some catering costs, like the staff needed to serve the food, are fixed and not something you can argue with. But, if you're choosing off of a list of foods to serve at your event, chances are that you can select items that are less pricey, thus bringing your overall catering cost down. We curated a list of the catered items that tend to be relatively inexpensive so that you, as a host, can lower your catering bill, all while keeping your event attendees' bellies full.
Pasta dishes
If you've taken a walk down the pasta aisle of your grocery store recently, chances are you understand why pasta dishes made this list of some of the cheapest foods to have catered. It's one of the most cost-effective items to serve at an event because the cost of the pasta itself is so cheap, and it doesn't take many, comparatively expensive, add-ins to make it taste good. For example, if you want to stretch the amount of chicken being served, you can top it with a cream sauce and some noodles and have a crowd-pleasing chicken fettuccine Alfredo. In the summer months, you may find pasta salads, tossed with expensive in-season produce, adorning catering menus.
It's also relatively easy for catering companies to scale the amount of pasta upwards to feed more guests, which means that you may be paying less per head than if you served a more expensive entree or side. Moreover, you may also want to opt for a pasta dish at your event if you're serving folks with dietary restrictions. There are so many gluten-free pastas out there for catering companies to choose from, and plant-based eaters can get behind a simple pasta with red sauce. Ordering a pasta dish to appease these folks may be more cost-effective than trying to vegan-ize or make a recipe on the regular catering menu gluten-free. Noodle dishes are universally loved and inexpensive to serve — a win-win for you, as a host.
Small plates and appetizers
There are some instances where you have to have a sit-down meal, but if you can get away with appetizers and small plates, that might be the way to go. These small bites tend to be cheaper than full entrees, and you may be able to get away with serving them by organizing your event's "lunch break" during the middle of the afternoon, rather than around noon or in the evening. Plus, you may also be able to save even more if you opt to serve your guests standing since they may not need silverware, seats, and the like. Depending on how you situate your "small bites" and the format of your event, you may also get a discount on the staff cost, since they can bring out the food in shifts; there's no major catering table setup or conventional "serving" required.
From a cost-per-unit standpoint, it's also easy to see how small bites can be more cost-effective than whole meals. The catering company can parcel more expensive ingredients, like fish, garnishes, and fresh produce, across many bites. Granted, an appetizer-only meal may be suitable for your event if socializing and networking is a big goal, since guests can take their appetizer bites and wander, whereas a day-long event where everyone is craving a sit-down meal may not be the best time to go light on the fare.
Tacos
Can you ever really complain about showing up to an event that's having a taco bar for lunch? Probably not. This versatile and well-liked catering concept has caught on in recent years, and it's a favorite among eaters of all ages. The cost of the food is relatively inexpensive — seeing as how the catering company can use canned salsa, flour tortillas, foodservice-sized bags of cheese and lettuce, and cook up massive servings of ground beef and chicken. And, if you have the guests serve the toppings themselves, you may be able to cut down on the need for staff there, too.
Like pasta dishes, tacos are incredibly customizable, as the self-serve toppings will allow people to add what they do want to their tacos and leave off what they don't. You can also offer a bean option for plant-based eaters, and serve up corn tortillas for folks who are gluten-free. If you're really trying to trim down on costs, you may want to avoid more expensive toppings — like avocado slices and guacamole — but you may have a riot on your hands if you have a taco bar without them. Proceed at your own risk.
Sandwich platters
Small sandwiches are one of the most elite foods out there to have catered. For one, they are very versatile, and serving up a selection of ham, turkey, roast beef, and the like will allow your event attendees to have a choice rather than be at the mercy of whatever you chose to have catered. You can also leave out a table of "serve yourself" toppings so everyone can make their sandwich unique — which will further cut down on the staffing costs. Serve up a special plate of gluten-free sandwiches and hummus-schmeared ones for folks who don't eat meat so that your event has a little something for everyone.
Sandwiches, as a whole, are quite cost-effective. All you need is bread, protein, and toppings (which can include cheap, bottled condiments like mustard and mayo and bulk lettuce and tomato slices). It may also be cheaper for the catering company to assemble these sandwiches if they can just make them in large wraps or on torpedo rolls and slice them into smaller pieces. Round out your sandwich bar with a tasty — and thrifty — pasta salad or tack on an order of chip bags to your catering receipt for a full, satiating meal.
Cookie and brownie trays
We can't forget about the best part of a catered lunch: the cookie plate. There's a reason why you have likely seen more cookie, brownie, and assorted bar plates at gatherings and events, as opposed to towering cakes and more complicated desserts. All the catering company needs to do is scale up a cookie or brownie recipe to fit the head count — or more likely just pop frozen cookie dough and brownies onto a sheet pan — and bake away dozens upon dozens of treats. It's so easy to make a recipe for 12 cookies into one for 120 cookies, and the ingredients used in them are relatively cheap, like flour and sugar. Cheap ingredients plus limited prep required equals money you save by serving it at your gathering as opposed to more ornate and gourmet treats.
That being said, there are some occasions that demand cake over a simple cookie platter — namely weddings and showers. If you're trying to cut back on catering costs for your special day, consider serving cupcakes instead of a tiered masterpiece adorned with sugar work and hand-piped decorations. Not only will you save money by opting for something simpler, but you can also cut back on silverware costs (as you would with a cookie tray) and serve a wider variety of flavors.