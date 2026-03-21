The Texas Roadhouse Family Pack Feeds A Crowd For Less Than You Might Think

Unfortunately, you can't sit down inside your local Texas Roadhouse and request a Family Pack. These value meals are only sold online, and you can either pick up your food or get it delivered. The dish selection is also quite limited compared to the full menu, and which entrees are offered for family packs depends heavily on the location. You might see as many as nine options at your local Roadhouse or as few as two.

Overall availability for these family packs is also unpredictable, as some or all of the options at your local Roadhouse may be labeled as "currently unavailable." Whether this means the packs are sold out or have been discontinued for that location is unclear. Calling your local Texas Roadhouse could clear this up, and some customers have even said they were able to order a pack over the phone or through the app. However, you might also be told that your local restaurant doesn't offer the packs.

If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a Family Pack, try using the Texas Roadhouse meal prep hack. You can repurpose the elements of each dish, including the meats, sides, and rolls, to make other meals — think salads, stir-fries, sandwiches, and more. This can stretch any leftovers into new, exciting dishes to get as many extra meals out of the deal as possible and increase your savings.