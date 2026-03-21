The Texas Roadhouse Family Pack Feeds A Crowd For Less Than You Might Think
Texas Roadhouse is known for serving up generous entrees, sides, and appetizers for fairly modest prices, but bringing three or more people can still result in a hefty bill. When the whole family is craving Texas Roadhouse steaks, you should find out if your nearest location serves family-sized meals. Texas Roadhouse's thrifty Family Packs feed four diners for way less than you would pay for individual meals.
With options ranging from family-sized sirloins to BBQ chicken, ribs, and beef tips, Texas Roadhouse's family packs generally cost anywhere from $29.99 to $69.99. Not only do the meals deliver meaty entrees, but also family-sized house or Caesar salad; pint-sized servings of side dishes like steak fries, corn, and green beans; and best of all, a dozen of Texas Roadhouse's iconic rolls with cinnamon butter.
For a price comparison, the 8-ounce strip steak Family Pack costs $69.99, or $17.50 per person, while ordering the same amount of strips from the regular menu would cost you $85.96, $21.49 per person — saving you $20.97 total. This easily makes Texas Roadhouse one of the chain restaurants with the cheapest family-style meals. The only catch is that these packs are slightly less customizable, and they're only available for pickup.
Texas Roadhouse's family packs have limited availability
Unfortunately, you can't sit down inside your local Texas Roadhouse and request a Family Pack. These value meals are only sold online, and you can either pick up your food or get it delivered. The dish selection is also quite limited compared to the full menu, and which entrees are offered for family packs depends heavily on the location. You might see as many as nine options at your local Roadhouse or as few as two.
Overall availability for these family packs is also unpredictable, as some or all of the options at your local Roadhouse may be labeled as "currently unavailable." Whether this means the packs are sold out or have been discontinued for that location is unclear. Calling your local Texas Roadhouse could clear this up, and some customers have even said they were able to order a pack over the phone or through the app. However, you might also be told that your local restaurant doesn't offer the packs.
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a Family Pack, try using the Texas Roadhouse meal prep hack. You can repurpose the elements of each dish, including the meats, sides, and rolls, to make other meals — think salads, stir-fries, sandwiches, and more. This can stretch any leftovers into new, exciting dishes to get as many extra meals out of the deal as possible and increase your savings.