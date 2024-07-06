Looking For Meal Prep Inspiration? Try This Texas Roadhouse Hack

Even when you know the benefits of meal prep, getting it done can sometimes feel cumbersome and boring. And the risk of screwing it up when you're not feeling it can lead even the most well-intentioned among us to skip the process and order expensive takeout instead. A few thrifty do-gooders have been insisting there's a better way, however, by combining the best of both worlds and use Texas Roadhouse takeout to put several meals together.

Tiktokkers have turned the restaurant's Family Value Meal Pack into a smart hack to save time and coin for those weeks you can't be bothered to go to the store, stock up on supplies, and do all the washing, cutting, cooking, and partitioning that food prep requires. Practitioners of this food prep strategy are fierce advocates, explaining that rolling up to the restaurant is certainly less hassle than planning out meals for the week. No shopping, chopping, or cooking is required, and you'll have deliciously cooked dishes that you can portion out and munch on for several days.

And while live-alone singles may not have looked at the family pack section with any interest before, it's a great way to set up healthy lunches for the week. Just keep in mind that locations may have different menus with varying pricing, so you'll need to see what's available at the Texas Roadhouse nearest to you if you plan to bring exact change.