Looking To Meal Prep Easy Weeknight Dinners? Cracker Barrel's Catering Menu Could Be The Answer
Catering is usually centered around work and events, but if you have a large brood, consider using the service to make planning dinner hassle-free. Meal prepping as it is makes creating meals easier, and Cracker Barrel's catered dishes take most of the stress out of the process.
The restaurant's country-style cooking and large spread can make dinners feel like a hearty home-cooked buffet that you don't have to lift a finger for — plus, most meals are hot and ready to serve a few hours after ordering. Each option feeds up to 10 people and costs upward of $100, though the exact amount depends on your location. Along with the lunch and dinner menu, Cracker Barrel caters pancake or French toast breakfasts, as well as various pies, cakes, or cookies for dessert.
Several popular Cracker Barrel entrees, such as the fried catfish and smokehouse grilled chicken, are available to order. Every meal comes with the choice of two or three sides, like mac and cheese or a hashbrown casserole, as well as your pick of a loaf of sourdough bread, 20 biscuits, cornbread, or a mix of the latter two. Restaurant leftovers are good for only four days max, and if you have enough mouths to feed, you can stretch the food into a variety of meals. Crispy homestyle chicken can turn into chicken and waffles or a crunchy salad topping, while the side of coleslaw and mac and cheese taste delicious with pulled pork sliders or in a casserole.
Turn your favorite Cracker Barrel items into meals for days
The country kitchen is known for all its juicy chicken options, but the slow-braised pot roast is an item you will want in your fridge at all times. The tender meat is simmered with carrots, onions, and celery, which adds to the heartiness of the dish. Make the best of the meal by repurposing your pot roast like a chef — turn the savory beef into breakfast burritos with scrambled eggs and avocado, and use it again at lunch time for a stir fry with frozen veggies, ramen, and a spicy ginger sauce.
Cracker Barrel's country ham comes sliced, so it cuts down on cooking time when making herby ham and bean soup. The salty, slightly sweet pork brings so much flavor to the dish, and since it is pre-cooked, it makes things come together quickly. If you are making the soup in a rush, opt for canned white beans that will simmer in no time.
As for the sides, there are an abundance of meals to be made from them. Cracker Barrel makes its mashed potatoes from scratch, so you will definitely want the fluffy appetizer as a part of your order. Transform them into hearty shepherd's pie or fry them up into savory pancakes with chives, eggs, and butter. Frying is also the answer for Cracker Barrel mac and cheese. Crisp it up for a cheesy burger topping or make deep-fried mac and cheese balls.