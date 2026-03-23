Looking To Meal Prep Easy Weeknight Dinners? Cracker Barrel's Catering Menu Could Be The Answer

Catering is usually centered around work and events, but if you have a large brood, consider using the service to make planning dinner hassle-free. Meal prepping as it is makes creating meals easier, and Cracker Barrel's catered dishes take most of the stress out of the process.

The restaurant's country-style cooking and large spread can make dinners feel like a hearty home-cooked buffet that you don't have to lift a finger for — plus, most meals are hot and ready to serve a few hours after ordering. Each option feeds up to 10 people and costs upward of $100, though the exact amount depends on your location. Along with the lunch and dinner menu, Cracker Barrel caters pancake or French toast breakfasts, as well as various pies, cakes, or cookies for dessert.

Several popular Cracker Barrel entrees, such as the fried catfish and smokehouse grilled chicken, are available to order. Every meal comes with the choice of two or three sides, like mac and cheese or a hashbrown casserole, as well as your pick of a loaf of sourdough bread, 20 biscuits, cornbread, or a mix of the latter two. Restaurant leftovers are good for only four days max, and if you have enough mouths to feed, you can stretch the food into a variety of meals. Crispy homestyle chicken can turn into chicken and waffles or a crunchy salad topping, while the side of coleslaw and mac and cheese taste delicious with pulled pork sliders or in a casserole.