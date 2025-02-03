How To Repurpose Your Leftover Pot Roast Like A Chef

Tender, meaty pot roast is the dish that keeps on giving. Not only is beef chuck a reliably cheap cut, but it's extremely hearty, so there's usually a supply of leftovers to eat throughout the week. Going through last night's dinner for days can get dull, so we turned to Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, for his top tips on sprucing up leftover pot roast.

Advertisement

In order to use up the beef without tiring of it, Moore recommends transforming the pot roast into the recipes you love most. "One of my favorite things to do is jazz it up with dishes we already enjoy in our house," he says. After being cooked for hours on end, the fall-off-the-bone texture can easily be shredded up for sandwiches, ramen dishes, and more. Before cutting it up, it will need a little prep work, though. "If you remove the excess gravy, it is easy to turn into several dishes," says Moore.

From there, Moore uses the beef in everyday recipes. He says, "Some of my favorites are breakfast burritos, beef and noodles, and shredded beef patty melts or grilled cheese." With the beef already cooked, you can just slip it into California breakfast burritos or an everything bagel grilled cheese on mornings when you're rushing out the door. For a quick dinner, heat up the beef with frozen veggies, noodles, and General Tso sauce for a hearty stir fry.

Advertisement