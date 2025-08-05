Here's How Long You Can Safely Keep Your Restaurant Leftovers

That pasta you ordered the other night was so bangin' — thank goodness there were leftovers (tasty double feature). But come to think of it, how many days ago did you hit the restaurant? Are your leftovers still in good shape? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), restaurant leftovers must be refrigerated within two hours.

Unless the restaurant is egregiously far from your house, most foodies will be well within the safety window if they pop their leftovers in the fridge as soon as they get home. For extra longevity, a proper airtight seal is always a good practice in food safety. To get the most mileage out of your leftovers, transfer them to a resealable container. It's a quick extra step that can make a noticeable difference in quality. In the fridge, your restaurant leftovers will be safe to eat for three to four days. However, this time frame regards food safety, not food quality. For the best-tasting leftovers, we recommend the 2-2-2 rule. Use them up within two days if you can. If not, they'll still be fine three to four days later.

Never reheat your leftovers in their takeout container, either. Always transfer them to a microwave-safe plate or bowl before nuking. If you're reheating leftover soup, bring it to a boil for maximum food safety. For soups and heavy sauces, it might be worth breaking out the saucepan and firing up the stove.