14 Best Chain Restaurants For A Group Meal
Dining out as a group can be a roaring good time. With so many people at the table, you are bound to share a few laughs, hear some fabulous stories, and learn a thing or two about your dining companions. Eating out relieves you of the burden of having to spend days in the kitchen preparing a feast, allowing you to instead focus your time and energy on the people seated around the table.
However, there is no hiding the fact that it can still be stressful to plan a meal for a large group of people, even if it is in a public setting. Not only does the restaurant's vibe need to suit the occasion, but you also need to make sure that there is something for everyone to eat — including gluten-free and plant-based folks and anyone with allergies. That's why we have curated this list of the best chain restaurants for a group meal. Below, you'll find our top picks for everything from a leisurely weekend brunch to a classy graduation dinner so that you can savor every moment and every morsel.
For a kid's birthday party
Imagine the sounds of birds chirping and water trickling as your server places a gooey chocolate brownie cake adorned with a bright sparkler in front of you. Forget having a kid's birthday party here — even we want to celebrate our annual return around the sun in the tropical paradise that is the Rainforest Cafe.
There are just over a dozen locations across the U.S., but not in every state, so you might have to do some traveling in honor of your child's birthday. Can you picture bringing the entire family and your in-laws to a place like Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida or even Nashville, Tennessee, both of which are home to Rainforest Cafes? Make sure to book your table in advance, and note that Rainforest Cafe can put together special birthday bashes for groups of 10 or more.
This restaurant's menu is perfectly suited for even the pickiest kid's palate, while also offering options to delight versatile adults. Your jungle-themed meal can include dishes like the Volcanic Cobb Salad, Coconut Curry Tropical Slaw, and The Beastly Burger. While the kids laugh and play, adults can enjoy cocktails like the Mongoose Mai Tai or the Panama Punch. And don't worry: The Anaconda Pasta does not feature real snake meat, though you can add chicken, salmon, or shrimp if you desire.
For a leisurely weekend brunch
If you look forward to the weekend not just for a chance to decompress from work but also for the opportunity to eat out with friends and family, First Watch deserves a place on your bucket list. This daytime restaurant (most outlets close by 2:30 p.m.) will delight lovers of classic brunch dishes like egg sandwiches, omelets, and French toast, as well as health aficionados who are on the hunt for quinoa bowls, chia puddings, and freshly squeezed juices. We even ranked First Watch as one of the best restaurant chains to eat gluten-free; just ask for its gluten-free bread.
First Watch places a heavy emphasis on serving food made with the freshest ingredients possible, so it introduces a new seasonal menu five times each year. Worth checking out this spring is a spiked lavender lemonade that gives your usual weekend mimosas a run for their money. A year-round core menu is available as well, featuring customer favorites that are just too good to go. Sound delicious? With 572 locations spread across 29 states, there may very well be a First Watch storefront near you!
To impress prospective clients with a fancy dinner
A steakhouse seems like the natural choice when it comes to blowing away your business prospects with a fancy meal. However, don't let Ruth's Chris Steak House overshadow all the other critically acclaimed chain steakhouses out there — specifically, The Capital Grille. Its exquisite dry-aged steaks and respectable wine menu make it one of our favorite chain steakhouses. There are over 60 locations nationwide, including in major cities like Boston, Los Angeles, and New York City. Each one possesses an elegant yet inviting ambiance that will mirror the serious but approachable nature of your business endeavor.
The last emotion you want prospective clients to feel during a meal is left out. The Capital Grille's menu will help you evade this unfortunate circumstance thanks to its well-rounded menu. Although steak is on the table, vegetarians can tuck into a gourmet salad featuring roasted beets, goat cheese, and pistachios. Don't miss out on ordering appetizers for the table, like Parmesan truffle fries and grilled asparagus with lemon mosto.
For a cozy book club meeting
Soups, bread bowls, pastries, and hot coffee — what more could you ask for to set the scene for your next book club meeting? Panera Bread has it all — plus salads, sandwiches, bagels, and some of the best mac and cheese in town. In other words, no matter what time of day you'll be dog-earring pages and discussing life's great mysteries, you'll have plenty of mental energy to keep the conversation rolling.
What started in 1987 as St. Louis Bread Company has now become a reliable source of freshly baked carbohydrates across the country. Indeed, Panera Bread is one of the most ubiquitous chain restaurants on this list, with over 2,000 locations nationwide. Notably, it is a fast-casual restaurant where you place orders at the counter before being given a buzzer to signal that your food is ready. So, even if you want to get a refill on your coffee in the middle of the meeting, you won't have to interrupt the conversation by flagging down a potentially talkative staff member. The same applies if each person in your book club arrives at a different time after the discussion has begun.
To watch the big game
While watching a sports game, few things are worse than being on the edge of your seat watching overtime unfold and suddenly hearing a loud clatter in your kid's bedroom. That's why you need to get out of the house and watch everything play out in the company of others who are similarly excited. Dave & Buster's is an extraordinary choice because you can count on a 40-foot screen to watch sports like football, hockey, basketball, and UFC. Even if you need to bring your kid along, they will be happily entertained by the dozens of arcade games for which Dave & Buster's is famous. Just make sure to visit the restaurant's website to check which games will be played and reserve a table in advance. Online, you make a reservation for up to 20 people, which is perfect if you plan on watching with a big group.
Another benefit of watching the big game at Dave & Buster's is that you won't need to worry about providing snacks. As much as we love a homemade snack stadium, it can be a huge relief to dig into the savory meals and snacks at a restaurant instead. In fact, we recommended Dave & Buster's as one of the best chain restaurants for game-day appetizers and are particularly fond of the Game Day Grub sampler board, which includes pretzel dogs, wings, and smashed burger sliders.
To celebrate a romantic anniversary
Head to The Cheesecake Factory for a sweet treat to celebrate an even sweeter occasion. Whether it's one year of dating your boo or 25 years of an extraordinary marriage, this restaurant is the perfect place to indulge in gourmet food that will leave a mark on everyone's memories. There are many reasons you might want to celebrate an anniversary in the company of friends and family. For instance, maybe your kids have played an integral role in the growth of your relationship, and they may even be organizing the dinner in the first place.
Thankfully, The Cheesecake Factory can cater to a wide range of tastes. Its famously large menu features options as diverse as Korean fried cauliflower and pretzel bites with cheddar cheese fondue. Of course, there is also no shortage of pasta, which, if you have seen "Lady and the Tramp," practically screams, "I love you." To finish it all off, choose from a few dozen kinds of creamy, addictive cheesecakes to satisfy your sweet tooth; there are fruity options like strawberries and pineapple, plus richer flavors like caramel, chocolate, and pecans.
For a holiday feast that will please everyone
What is a holiday without bread? That's just one reason why you should cozy up at the local Olive Garden with your entire family, especially if there are teenagers involved. Endless breadsticks slathered in margarine and garlic will put a smile on quite a few faces, even vegans. The plant-based community can easily order food at Olive Garden, especially when they take advantage of the create-your-own pasta menu. Plus, hearty dishes like chicken alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno, and even sirloin steak will ensure that everyone leaves the restaurant satisfied.
Naturally, no holiday feast is complete without a sweet treat to end the meal. Try going for the warm Italian donuts, one of Olive Garden's best, most shareable desserts. Otherwise, you can't go wrong with the tiramisu or black tie mousse cake. Not to mention, Olive Garden's extensive wine menu will help elevate the holiday spirit as you linger around the table deep in conversation. Just make sure to book a table in advance, as the restaurant can attract quite a crowd during the festive season.
To celebrate a retirement
You know what they say: One door closing leads to another one opening. In this case, we suggest opening the doors to the nearest P.F. Chang's to celebrate the long and successful career of a friend, family member, or co-worker. This Asian bistro is just the right amount of fancy without being overbearing. Its menu is accessible to folks of all backgrounds, featuring options like Mongolian beef and wonton soup. P.F. Chang's accessibility is one reason why it has been so successful; currently, more than 300 P.F. Chang's locations exist around the world, with over 200 of those in the United States alone.
In fact, simplicity is at the core of P.F. Chang's identity; the restaurant was co-founded in 1993 by restaurateur Paul Fleming and the talented chef Philip Chiang to bring high-quality Chinese food to a larger audience. Today, the menu is decidedly pan-Asian, with recipes inspired by the cuisines in countries like Japan, Thailand, and Korea. Time your visit with happy hour, and there's no telling what kind of memories you will walk away with!
For the sweetest baby shower
Don't want to pay for a rental space or go through the headache of hosting a baby shower at home? The pastel colors that decorate Sweet Frog's interiors are perfectly suited for celebrating a growing family. This frozen yogurt chain is especially ideal if you are throwing an intimate baby shower with a dozen people or less; indeed, the patios that accompany many Sweet Frog locations can comfortably seat small to medium-sized groups.
There is something quite relieving about throwing a baby shower where guests only expect you to serve dessert. After treating each guest to a refreshing cup of frozen yogurt, you won't have to worry about ordering more food. The focus can instead shift away from what is being eaten and onto the more important matter at hand: The arrival of a beloved baby! That said, you can rely on the fact that Sweet Frog will not disappoint you or your guests. The chain's build-your-own frozen yogurt station includes delectable bases like Irish mint and dulce de leche, plus tantalizing toppings like gummy bears and fresh fruit. There are even dairy-free, low-fat, and no added sugar options. Just make sure momma bear gets her fill before beginning to open presents.
For a memorable family reunion
If the elders in your family like to reminisce with stories that begin with "back in my day," they might turn into kids in a candy store if you treat them to a meal at Cracker Barrel. We mean that (almost) literally because you can still find many retro candies in Cracker Barrel's gift shops, which function off the side of each restaurant. Don't be surprised if you end up with bags of Charleston Chews and Creme Savers in your shopping basket, alongside candles, peg games, and maybe even a rocking chair (okay, that last item won't quite fit in a basket, but you sure will be tempted to bring one home after chatting for a while on the porch).
As for the restaurant itself, Cracker Barrel is known for serving comfort food, especially that associated with Southern cuisine — think hashbrown casserole, buttermilk biscuits, and sweet potato casserole. In other words, if your family loves the feasts you share on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Cracker Barrel will be a hit.
To feed a hungry sports team
Athletes need plenty of carbohydrates to keep their energy levels up during intense exercise, and it is no secret that pasta can easily meet the needs of the hour in this regard. So park the bus outside a Noodles & Company and watch the team go wild for dishes like rigatoni rosa, pad Thai, and basil pesto cavatappi. Once the pasta has been procured, coaches and athletes can also dig into several nutritious salads, including a protein-packed Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad.
Noodles & Company has also curated a protein-rich menu with dishes like Cajun shrimp fettuccine and spicy Korean steak noodles that will help rejuvenate those tired muscles. Chocolate milk is a must for many athletes after exercise, and they will be pleased to find cartons of Horizon organic chocolate milk in the refrigerated case.
Well over 400 Noodles & Company restaurants are scattered across the United States, with many of them located in the Midwest. It may come as no surprise, then, that the chain takes particular pride in its mac and cheese menu, which includes ingredients like pulled pork, bacon, and parmesan-crusted chicken. At the end of the day, there are only two words to summarize this mouthwatering menu: Come hungry!
For after the party
Per the Jonas Brothers' "Waffle House" lyrics, you can always count on having "deep conversations at the Waffle House." That's why it is the perfect restaurant for keeping the good times rolling when the night seems too good to be true. This company, which boasts over 1,900 locations nationwide, keeps its doors open 24/7. The chain has served over one billion cups of coffee since its founding in 1955, so it can come in clutch when you need some liquid energy to power you and your companions through the rest of the night.
Waffle House's homey atmosphere matches its comforting and satiating menu. In fact, Waffle House was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite chain restaurants for Southern food, so you can count on a delicious meal any time of the day or night. The first time you visit, you would be remiss not to try a waffle — for instance, the peanut butter chip waffle or the pecan waffle. That said, don't miss out on enjoying other breakfast items like the bacon, egg, and cheese grits bowl or a steaming biscuit slathered in jelly. Not in the mood for breakfast food? No problem. A bowl of chili or a BLT sandwich might satisfy your post-party cravings.
For a team-building dinner
There's nothing like nachos to bring a group of people together, are we right? This fast-casual chain restaurant will nourish your team with a Mexican-inspired menu that includes items like quesadillas, tacos, and burritos. Dishes are highly customizable, ensuring that everyone can get exactly what they want and then devote their full attention to the team-building exercises planned. Portions are generous, too, so it's unlikely that folks will need to leave the table to order more food (though it is so delicious, we wouldn't cast any shade if you do). Fresh ingredients make the salsas and guacamole especially enticing.
Qdoba's accessibility is another reason why we recommend the chain for team-building dinners. It is relatively affordable, especially considering the large portion sizes that could potentially provide you with lunch the next day. Qdoba is also an incredibly widespread chain, with over 800 locations throughout the United States. Finally, although Qdoba no longer offers Impossible Meat at some of its locations, its menu remains friendly to both vegetarians and vegans.
To celebrate a graduation
Whether it's a high school or a college graduation, the student in your life deserves to be celebrated for their dedication, determination, and perseverance. To honor this major milestone, bring your family along to the Bonefish Grill. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, this restaurant is ideal for those who love seafood. You'll find menu options like crab cakes and Parmesan-crusted rainbow trout, as well as "land-based" dishes like chicken marsala and the restaurant's signature half-pound burger. Even vegetarians will find something to fill them up; for example, the tomato bisque and shaved Brussels sprouts salad are both free of meat.
Bonefish Grill is also a spectacular place to raise a toast to the recent graduate. The restaurant's unique martinis and cocktails include refreshing ingredients like pineapple, dragonfruit, and pomegranate. That's in addition to a substantial wine and beer menu and a handful of non-alcoholic beverages. Check out the social hour menu if you want to save a few pennies while snacking on appetizers and sharing drinks. Before you leave, don't forget to round out the meal with a decadent dessert like the Drunken Coconut Pie or key lime cake.