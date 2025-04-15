14 Best Chain Restaurants For A Group Meal

Dining out as a group can be a roaring good time. With so many people at the table, you are bound to share a few laughs, hear some fabulous stories, and learn a thing or two about your dining companions. Eating out relieves you of the burden of having to spend days in the kitchen preparing a feast, allowing you to instead focus your time and energy on the people seated around the table.

However, there is no hiding the fact that it can still be stressful to plan a meal for a large group of people, even if it is in a public setting. Not only does the restaurant's vibe need to suit the occasion, but you also need to make sure that there is something for everyone to eat — including gluten-free and plant-based folks and anyone with allergies. That's why we have curated this list of the best chain restaurants for a group meal. Below, you'll find our top picks for everything from a leisurely weekend brunch to a classy graduation dinner so that you can savor every moment and every morsel.