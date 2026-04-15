10 Things Olive Garden Employees Know That Diners Don't

It doesn't matter if you're a brand new Olive Garden customer or someone who has frequented the restaurant for decades; it never hurts to learn a little bit more about the behind-the-scenes of the company (especially if it can enhance your experience or help you have a better sense of how things work). I worked at Olive Garden for a bit over a year, starting as a host (the person who greets you at the door) and then transitioning to a server, so I have first-hand knowledge of what it's like to go from customer to employee, and then back to a customer.

Below, I have a selection of insights you may not know as a customer, but employees do. These are useful tidbits that can make your dining affair better, more streamlined, or at the very least help you understand how some things in the restaurant operate — it's not willy-nilly, and things happen for a reason. Next time you visit Olive Garden armed with your new knowledge, you might feel a little more in the know. Just keep in mind that things may vary by region, location, or even by the manager or server, so don't take my insights as hard-and-fast rules. You're bound to find these pasta-tively fascinating!