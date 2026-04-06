The Subtle Little Ways Restaurant Workers Influence Customers To Leave

You're dining at a nice restaurant when all of a sudden the server appears to be hovering around your table. Are you eating too slow? Do they want you to leave? Are they just waiting to ask how you like the food? Sometimes, dining out means having to understand certain etiquette rules and subtle cues from the staff. Working at a restaurant changes you into a more mindful diner, but those who have never worked in the service industry might be puzzled by certain gestures. To take the guessing game out of the process, we spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson — an etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and co-author of the book "Gracious Living."

When asked what indirect signs a server might give the customer to let them know it's time to start wrapping up, Tannehill Tyson said, "The first clue could be if the server brings your check without it being requested." That's certainly a sign that the staff considers your meal done and isn't expecting (or perhaps wanting) you to order anything else. "Pay attention to the server's body language," the expert advises. "Do they leave the check with you and check back quickly or if they begin clearing the table without offering you anything else such as drink refills or dessert." It might feel awkward in the moment, but picking up on these cues will make you a better patron.