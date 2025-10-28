The Restaurant Etiquette That Signals When You're Done Eating

Ever had an awkward moment at a restaurant when you weren't finished with your meal yet, but the server tried to take it away? Or a situation when you were definitely done eating, but the plate never got cleared from the table? Yup, we've been there too. Thankfully, these occurrences can be avoided by brushing up on key restaurant etiquette.

"When you are finished, the proper etiquette is you take your knife and fork and cross it at the top of the plate," said Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi's restaurant, with whom we caught up at the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport. This is the easiest way to let the restaurant staff know they can come and clear the table. It is, however, a fairly subtle way, so if you're in a rush and need to leave promptly, Cecchi-Azzolina says you should definitely "raise your hand, get someone's attention."

There's no need to stack the empty plates or nervously stare at the servers in the hopes that one of them will catch your glance. The restaurant staff is paying attention to the tables, and when they see your cutlery in the appropriate "I'm done" position, they'll come and take the plate away.