9 Olive Garden Seafood Dishes, Ranked

Olive Garden is well known for its selection of pastas, many of which are highly popular and much-loved. Dishes like the shrimp scampi have fared quite well in past Tasting Table rankings, and even the shrimp carbonara is considered a top hidden gem from the Italian-American food chain. Now, what do both of these dishes have in common? Shrimp, or seafood, if we're speaking more generally.

So, I was curious about how Olive Garden's selection of seafood items fared (pastas and others) and decided to head to my nearest restaurant to try every seafood item currently on the menu — that's nine in total. There's a pleasant amount of variety among the nine, too — a couple are appetizers, the rest are entrees, some have added proteins, while others have creamy or tomato-y sauces. I tasted them all and ranked them by their overall flavor and texture to tell you which is my top pick.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.