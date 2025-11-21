10 Restaurant Customer Habits That Can Earn You Better Service

Ever wondered why some diners seem to get the VIP treatment — extra refills, complimentary sides, and better seating — while your service appears to be sluggish and punctuated with silent eye rolls? The former isn't necessarily a result of doling out fat wads of cash (although it is advisable to tip fairly and consistently), but likely because that customer has mastered the art of building positive rapport and fostering goodwill with their servers.

If you are looking to upgrade the service you receive from "get it done" to truly specialized care, it helps to take notes from those in the know. Rishabh Khosla, restaurant manager at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, believes that certain habits can encourage better cooperation. Make a good first impression by greeting your server warmly and using their name, communicate your order concisely, and politely phrase any additional requests. Ideal customer behavior helps reduce friction and conflict: share feedback on the food constructively and be patient during peak hours. By adopting these small changes, you can help make the service more friendly and efficient.

Once you earn the staff's goodwill, they're more likely to reciprocate with the perks at their disposal, such as faster seating at coveted tables and special attention during rush hour. Most importantly, they'll genuinely look forward to serving you and making each meal a memorable experience.