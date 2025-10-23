Ordering A Menu Item You Can't Pronounce? Here's The Proper Etiquette To Follow

We've all been there, stumbling over words like "giardiniera," "vichyssoise," or "tteokbokki" when ordering at a restaurant. It's a humbling moment to be sure, and while it may seem like a fleeting mistake, tough-to-pronounce menu items can impact the hopefully pleasant experience when we dine out. These items can lead to anxiety around ordering when we'd rather feel comfortable and fast forward to the part where we're enjoying our food. To help tackle this awkwardness once and for all, we consulted an expert on good etiquette around ordering a hard-to-pronounce dish. That way, even when you indeed don't know the pronunciation, you'll feel confident in the conversation you can have with your server.

When Tasting Table caught up with Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi's Bar and Grill in New York City, at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, the restaurateur recommended the approach of honesty. "Just ask," says Cecchi-Azzolina. "Just say, 'Hey, sorry, I don't know how to say this.'" This breaks the ice with your server, who will understand that not everyone has said the name of every dish out loud before and be happy to help. There won't be any tension, intimidation, or need to put on airs and pretend to know something you don't. Once the server clues you in, you'll have learned something new you can use during future orders. "We'll help you through it," he adds.