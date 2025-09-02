How Much You Should Tip At A Buffet (And If You Even Need To)

That being said, many people have strong (and differing!) opinions on the matter, as evidenced by the responses to a Reddit thread about tipping at a buffet. Some suggest that if you go with a large group, you should tip more — around 20%. Others aren't inclined to tip at all at a buffet. One responder who works at a "100% self-serve cafeteria-style buffet" said they aren't even allowed to accept tips.

The appropriate tip amount really does depend on the level of service you receive. If you're paying at the door, grabbing your own plates, food, silverware, and drinks, and bussing your own table, it may not make sense to tip. But if you're seated by a host or hostess, a server takes your drink orders, attends to you throughout the meal, and even brings you your main course, you might consider a tip more in line with a regular restaurant, even if you are getting your own food at the salad bar.

It can also depend on the caliber of restaurant. You might tip differently at a buffet that costs under $25 than you do at one of the best luxury buffets, where the service you do receive tends to be of a higher caliber. Ultimately, it's up to you how much to tip at a buffet, but if you get some kind of service, a minimum of 10% seems to be the norm.