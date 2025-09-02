How Much You Should Tip At A Buffet (And If You Even Need To)
Tipping for food service is a fraught subject. Especially in the United States, the vast majority of servers rely on tips to supplement their very low wages. But with the advent of Apple Pay and other tappable, swipeable payment methods, tipping options have begun to appear seemingly everywhere — at the coffee shop counter, in retail stores, and when you check out at the counter at your favorite buffet. There are at least 18 mildly annoying things about eating at buffets, and deciding whether and/or how much to tip is definitely one of them.
So, do you really have to tip at a buffet? It's basically a restaurant but without most of the service part. According to Emily Post, a 10% tip is appropriate at a buffet restaurant. Often, your table still has a designated server to bring you drinks and silverware, clear plates, and make sure you have everything you need. While 10% is a far cry from the 15-20% expected for full service restaurants, it's probably fairly in line with the proportional services you get at a buffet.
There are always exceptions to the buffet rule
That being said, many people have strong (and differing!) opinions on the matter, as evidenced by the responses to a Reddit thread about tipping at a buffet. Some suggest that if you go with a large group, you should tip more — around 20%. Others aren't inclined to tip at all at a buffet. One responder who works at a "100% self-serve cafeteria-style buffet" said they aren't even allowed to accept tips.
The appropriate tip amount really does depend on the level of service you receive. If you're paying at the door, grabbing your own plates, food, silverware, and drinks, and bussing your own table, it may not make sense to tip. But if you're seated by a host or hostess, a server takes your drink orders, attends to you throughout the meal, and even brings you your main course, you might consider a tip more in line with a regular restaurant, even if you are getting your own food at the salad bar.
It can also depend on the caliber of restaurant. You might tip differently at a buffet that costs under $25 than you do at one of the best luxury buffets, where the service you do receive tends to be of a higher caliber. Ultimately, it's up to you how much to tip at a buffet, but if you get some kind of service, a minimum of 10% seems to be the norm.