The Restaurant Mistake That May Be Costing You Excellent Service

Going out to good restaurants is arguably one of the greatest pleasures of life. Who doesn't love to eat food that was cooked for you by talented chefs, alongside fun company (or alone, if that's your preference) in a welcoming atmosphere? Food just seems to taste better in a restaurant, when you're all out enjoying yourselves. All in all, everyone wants the best possible experience when they dine out, but there's actually one common mistake that you're probably making.

When going out to dinner, most people aim for a later reservation time, such as 7 or 8 p.m. While this may seem like the most natural time to make a restaurant reservation, you may want to consider eating earlier — say, between 5 and 6:30 p.m. — to make sure you get the best service possible.

Basically, if you go at an earlier time, the staff — both servers and chefs — have more energy (and are likely in better moods) as it's before the dinner rush when everything can become chaotic. Because of this, you're likely to get better service and meals that were prepared with more careful consideration. Additionally, it will be easier to even get a reservation in the first place at a popular restaurant if you opt for an off-peak time. On top of all that, you'll be finished at an earlier time, leaving the rest of the night free for you to do as you please, whether that's going out for drinks or catching up on your favorite shows.