When A Restaurant Employee Uses A POS, It Might Not Mean What You Think
When you hear the acronym POS, your mind might go to a certain expletive that defines someone you have rather unsavory feelings for. But when you're sitting at a restaurant to order your eggs Benedict during brunch, and the waiter uses the term POS, they're not referring to an unruly customer or their fellow coworker they have disdain for. In restaurants, POS stands for point of sale, which is an electronic system that can do everything from take your drink order to accept your contactless payment without the need for a good ol' pen and paper.
A point-of-sale system isn't necessarily new, but technology has changed things in recent years. Even if it's a large electronic screen at a booth in the back of a restaurant, a waiter can input your order, with any customizations or requests, and it'll make it to the back-of-house staff to cook via cloud systems and Wi-Fi. These days, a POS system might look more modern with an iPad or another handheld device whether the staff can put in your order directly at the table. At many eateries, you can even pay directly with the POS device with contactless payment if that's your preference. In fact, you might think restaurants are tricking you into spending more money when they turn the screen around for a tip on a $5 take-out order, but it's just the way these modernized systems work.
Pros of point of sale systems in restaurants and how the process works
There are perks for both restaurants and diners when it comes to POS systems, especially the more techie formats. For starters, the systems provide efficiency so your order gets to the cooks in the kitchen when you order — and not when your waiter backs it to the line. That also means you likely won't encounter mishaps such as your waiter's bad handwriting resulting in extra cheese instead of no cheese. Not only does it make it better for the staff and your order, but it can have even more benefits for patrons like you. For example, some systems from companies like Toasttab have integrated rewards systems (like a few of my go-to spots in Astoria, Queens) so you earn points or cash back for being a loyal patron.
If you want to know exactly how the streamlined process works, here's a rundown. Whether it's an iPad, smartphone, or a more old-school computer setup, when the waiter puts in your order, it's sent to the kitchen. Depending on the system and eatery, there might be a color-coded system to make it easier. At the end of your meal, the waiter can use the same system to take your payment and print or email your order. It can also help the restaurant maintain orders and supplies. So the next time you dine at a local eatery, food truck, or your favorite regional fast-food chain, thank the POS if they have it.