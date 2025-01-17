When A Restaurant Employee Uses A POS, It Might Not Mean What You Think

When you hear the acronym POS, your mind might go to a certain expletive that defines someone you have rather unsavory feelings for. But when you're sitting at a restaurant to order your eggs Benedict during brunch, and the waiter uses the term POS, they're not referring to an unruly customer or their fellow coworker they have disdain for. In restaurants, POS stands for point of sale, which is an electronic system that can do everything from take your drink order to accept your contactless payment without the need for a good ol' pen and paper.

A point-of-sale system isn't necessarily new, but technology has changed things in recent years. Even if it's a large electronic screen at a booth in the back of a restaurant, a waiter can input your order, with any customizations or requests, and it'll make it to the back-of-house staff to cook via cloud systems and Wi-Fi. These days, a POS system might look more modern with an iPad or another handheld device whether the staff can put in your order directly at the table. At many eateries, you can even pay directly with the POS device with contactless payment if that's your preference. In fact, you might think restaurants are tricking you into spending more money when they turn the screen around for a tip on a $5 take-out order, but it's just the way these modernized systems work.

