5 Safe And Effective Ways To Use Charcoal In Your Vegetable Garden

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Charcoal has been used as a way to improve soil quality for around 2,000 years, and even now can be found as an ingredient in many specialty potting mixes. So you might be eyeing off the leftovers from your grill with the idea of saving some money, but the charcoal from your barbecue is unfortunately full of additives that can harm your plants.

What you should be looking for is horticultural charcoal or biochar. Some manufacturers use these terms interchangeably, while others use them to distinguish differences in the way they're created or the level of porosity. Either way, this type of charcoal has been manufactured specifically for the garden and will be free of any chemicals. It consists of organic material that's heated quickly at very high temperatures without oxygen, creating a highly porous product that will improve soil aeration and act as a water and microbe reservoir. Activated charcoal can also be safely used in the garden, but it's often a more expensive option, and can be too porous for some uses.

One very important thing to note is that even horticultural charcoal is not in itself a fertilizer. It will initially pull nutrients from its surroundings and then release them over time. If you're mixing charcoal into soil, it's advised that you soak it in compost tea first — a process known as charging. Taking this step will prevent any nutrient dilution as it's first added.