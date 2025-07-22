These 2 Everyday Ingredients Make A Powerful Soil Fertilizer For Your Garden

Plants need certain nutrients to grow, which is why we use fertilizer to supplement the soil in our gardens. Often, however, you don't have to spend much — or even anything — to nourish the environment. After all, farmers have been fertilizing plants for thousands of years, using things they already had on hand, like manure. We can do the same today, sustainably making use out of odds and ends that would otherwise go to waste. For example, using leftover honey as a fertilizer is easy and effective just like tossing overripe bananas into your garden. But, we've got another impactful DIY fertilizer that's eco-friendly, chemical-free, and uses just two ingredients: tea and oats.

If this sounds like the makings of a tasty breakfast, you're not alone — plants will happily gobble this "meal" right up, too. Oats boast some of the biggest nutritional essentials for plants: phosphorous, nitrogen, and potassium as well as zinc, calcium, magnesium, and copper. Oats even have fiber that encourages healthy bacteria in soil that plants can benefit from. Tea leaves, too, contain phosphorous, nitrogen, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Combine the two and you've got a free, powerful fertilizer packed with nutrients that's safe for the environment and your pets. The oats are even believed to keep pests away!