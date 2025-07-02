Here's How To Use Honey As A Natural Fertilizer In Your Garden

They say you catch more flies with honey, but can you also grow lusher, healthier plants with it? The answer is yes. So, if you've got leftover honey sitting around, make use of it in your garden. It's pretty incredible how many things we already have in our kitchens can be repurposed into gardening game-changers. You can use the water from boiling potatoes to feed your growing veggies. You can start seeds in used tea bags. You can even nourish your soil with vodka, red pepper flakes, used coffee grounds, and more. Honey, though, is an especially impactful natural fertilizer. When you're going about your day, spooning it into your tea or baking with it, consider sharing the sweet wealth with your garden.

The easiest way to turn your honey into a natural fertilizer is to mix it up into a liquid you can spray. It will need to be diluted to reach that consistency, so stir 1 or 2 tablespoons into a gallon of water until it's totally dissolved. Fill a spray bottle and use this to mist your plants' leaves. You can also use the same water-and-honey mixture in your watering can, applying it where your plants meet the soil. This won't completely take over your regular fertilizing routine, but rather will make that routine even more successful. Incorporate the honey mix into your watering and fertilizing once or twice a month to see results.