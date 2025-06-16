Save That Leftover Potato Water From The Stovetop And Hit The Garden Asap

Potatoes might be the perfect food. They're one of the most satiating things you can eat, they're full of vitamins B and C, potassium, fiber, and phytonutrients. And they're delicious. So, why not share with your plants?

While pot plants and your garden probably wouldn't appreciate perfectly salted fries or buttery mash, they can utilize the nutrients from the water you boil potatoes in. Plants love starch, too, and potato water contains a ton of it. Plants use starch to store energy, and it provides some of the carbon they need to photosynthesize. You can also use potato water to give your compost pile a lift (perhaps even greater than the one coffee grounds offer).

Potato water has plenty of possible applications in the kitchen, too. Like the water from rice, it can be used to thicken soups, stews, and sauces. And it works wonders with beans, too, just like pasta water does. But, with those unique mineral properties, it's almost a waste not to use your pasta water on your plants. In fact, potatoes are so good for plants that some gardeners use them to create mineral-rich water and even fertilizers specifically for use in their gardens. One caveat though; don't use salted potato water. High levels of salinity can damage or kill plants .