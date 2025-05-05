Don't Toss That Pasta Water — Use It For Better Beans

Saving a dash of pasta water to add to your skillet of spaghetti puttanesca lends your noodles an inviting sheen and rich texture. But what should you do with the rest of it? While you could use reserved pasta water to add structure and flavor to bread doughs, you might not be much of a baker. In that case, our tip is to use it to prepare better beans.

So what is it about pasta water that makes it such a magic ingredient for cooking beans in? First, it's ready-to-use seasoned water that's packed with flavor; you likely sprinkled some salt in there so your penne could soak it up as it reached the perfect al dente sweet spot. Second, during cooking, the pasta releases its starch into the water, which changes the viscosity of the liquid and lends it a thicker, almost-silky consistency.

Starch is a natural thickener, so when you add a splash of pasta water to your pan of sauce and toss in your tagliatelle, it produces a richer, creamier sauce that clings better to your noodles. Reserving this pasta water to cook beans means that your legumes can benefit from that starchy goodness too. In short, it lends body, flavor, and foundation to bean dishes, like soups, stews, and chilis by kickstarting the creation of a yummy, savory broth. Repurposing your pasta water is also an awesome tip if you're keen on running a kitchen that operates on a zero waste philosophy.