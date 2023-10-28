Kombu Is The Umami-Packed Ingredient For More Flavorful And Tender Beans

Finding ingredients to add sweet, spicy, or sour flavors is straightforward — there are many common components exhibiting these flavors. However, figuring out how to integrate elusive notes of umami is more tricky. For example, say you're cooking a pot of beans and you want to enhance them with an extra touch of savouriness, where should you turn?

One option is to look in the Asian pantry for inspiration and use kombu. This Japanese seaweed is rich in natural MSG, which will pair delectably with a pot of beans. Plus, it contains amino acids, which will not only soften the beans, loosening their chewier outer shells, but will aid their digestion too. Best of all, when slow-cooked, the kombu disintegrates into the dish, so no need to deal with any extra hassle of having to fish it out of the pot.

Although kombu hails from the sea, its earthy, slightly sweet flavors won't overwhelm the beans at all. In fact, it will pair well with flavor palates outside of Asia, too — for example, Tuscan-style beans with bacon. Let's dive into how to use kombu when cooking beans.