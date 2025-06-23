You Can Actually Grow Seeds In Used Tea Bags (And It's So Easy)

Real tea lovers go through tea bags like water runs through a sieve and end up with more used tea bags in the rubbish bin than anything else. But the bin needn't be the end of the road for that little sack of goodness — tea bags can be repurposed to become great spots to get your starter seeds germinating.

The tannins inside most tea bags, whether straightforward black tea or aromatic herbal tea, help to release nutrients, making them more available to your seedlings, protect them from harsh UV rays, and are wonderful at retaining moisture so your growing greens don't dry out as quickly. This makes them the perfect little micro-environments to get your seeds started in life. A little secret: Tannins also help to develop rich colors in your plants, so if you're growing colorful fruit, veggies, or flowers, expect additional vibrancy.

And it's super easy to get the process going. Simply squeeze out excess moisture from your cooled teabag, then rip or cut open the top of the bag so you can plant your seeds inside. Try not to plant more than one or two seeds in a bag. Pop your bags onto a saucer or in a container that allows good exposure to sun and watering, and place it on your windowsill or a spot that gets good sunlight. In a couple of days you'll start to see little green sprouts emerging from the soil.