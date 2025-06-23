You Can Actually Grow Seeds In Used Tea Bags (And It's So Easy)
Real tea lovers go through tea bags like water runs through a sieve and end up with more used tea bags in the rubbish bin than anything else. But the bin needn't be the end of the road for that little sack of goodness — tea bags can be repurposed to become great spots to get your starter seeds germinating.
The tannins inside most tea bags, whether straightforward black tea or aromatic herbal tea, help to release nutrients, making them more available to your seedlings, protect them from harsh UV rays, and are wonderful at retaining moisture so your growing greens don't dry out as quickly. This makes them the perfect little micro-environments to get your seeds started in life. A little secret: Tannins also help to develop rich colors in your plants, so if you're growing colorful fruit, veggies, or flowers, expect additional vibrancy.
And it's super easy to get the process going. Simply squeeze out excess moisture from your cooled teabag, then rip or cut open the top of the bag so you can plant your seeds inside. Try not to plant more than one or two seeds in a bag. Pop your bags onto a saucer or in a container that allows good exposure to sun and watering, and place it on your windowsill or a spot that gets good sunlight. In a couple of days you'll start to see little green sprouts emerging from the soil.
More than just a starter-home
The benefits of germinating your seeds in used tea bags don't end there. The tannins in the tea leaves also have antifungal and antibacterial properties, so help to protect your little greens from some of the nasties. You can even create a natural antifungal spray by soaking a few chamomile tea bags in water for a day or so, then pouring the liquid into a spray bottle. Spritz your seedlings — and your other house plants — with the mixture once a week. This chamomile mixture is also a natural insecticide, protecting your plants from hungry bugs.
Many tea bags are fully biodegradable, so when transplanting your sprouts to a pot or even directly into the garden, there's no need to disturb your seedlings in their immediate environment. Simply plant the whole shebang — seedlings and tea bags — directly into the prepared soil, give them a good watering, and your tea bags will eventually break down, allowing the seedlings' roots to grow strong and wide or deep. Keep an eye out for the certified-biodegradable markings on the tea bag packaging, though, as some types of tea bags may contain small amounts of plastic in them. Here are 12 tea brands with compostable bags.
A closing note — if you're trying to do right by the environment in your daily life, repurposing tea bags also helps to reduce waste and decrease the amount that goes into landfills. So your tea bag gardening is not only good for your starter seeds, it's good for the planet too.