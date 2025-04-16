12 Creative Ways To Repurpose Used Tea Bags In Your Home

There's nothing quite like relaxing with a steaming mug of tea. Maybe it's part of your morning ritual, a post-lunch essential, or your go-to during the bedtime wind down. However and whenever you take your tea, you're likely brewing it with a tea bag. And, more often than not, these bags simply get tossed into the trash after one use. It most definitely doesn't have to be that way, however. Tea bags are in fact surprisingly versatile, with their uses extending far beyond brewing your beloved mugful.

Hold on to your used tea bags, and you'll find there are countless ways to repurpose them. Once they've done their time in your mug, store them in a sealable plastic bag in the freezer, or dry them out completely in the oven, so they're ready for round two. Soon, they'll be serving as valuable tools for cleaning and deodorizing, helping you with your creative endeavors, or even giving your favorite liquor a new lease of life. If you're an avid gardener, used tea bags will come in handy here, too, whether you're tossing them on the compost heap, or scattering the leaves over soil. Intrigued? Look no further. Read on and we'll show you the many ways to make the most out of the humble tea bag.