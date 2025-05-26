Here's Why You Should Be Tossing Overripe Bananas Into Your Garden

We don't know what it is about bananas. You buy them with the full intention of enjoying the delicious taste, never mind treating your body with the vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium that they deliver in each mouthful. But a few days down the line after eating only two, you seem to not see the bunch in front of you (maybe they're related to Tupperware lids?) and boom, they're overripe and can't really be eaten.

Instead of throwing them away and wasting them, some smart people turn the not-so-tasty overripe fruits into yummy banana bread. And others bury them in the garden. Wait, what? Yup, treating your garden to the highly nutritious peels and flesh of overripe bananas can improve the health and growth of your plants, and increase the superpowers of your soil. Overripe bananas make a great fertilizer, with some of the same nutrients that are good for us, being good for our plants too.

In addition to the potassium, bananas also contain magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus (and a bunch of other good minerals). Magnesium is vital in the production of chlorophyll, which is what helps plants to absorb energy from the sun to photosynthesize. This in turn transforms carbon dioxide and water into sugars, which supports growth. Calcium is important in root development, aids in strong cell wall structure and integrity, and assists in moving other nutrients to different parts of the plant. Phosphorus also plays a role in photosynthesis, as well as being integral in the plant's DNA, aiding cell growth and tissue development.