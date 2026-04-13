The Aldi Deli Meat That Customers Find To Be Worth The Splurge

Aldi has some of the lowest prices in the grocery industry. And while you might be suspicious that low prices equate to poor quality, that's an Aldi meat myth you should ignore. The Aldi deli meats are as varied as name-brand counterparts at a fraction of the price. While we thought that deli meat is a type of meat to avoid at Alid, customers disagree. In a Reddit thread about the best Aldi deli meats, roast beef was a customer favorite. However, the one caveat with roast beef is that it's significantly more expensive than all other offerings. A 6-ounce package of deli-sliced roast beef from Aldi costs $3.45, which is smaller than the 8-ounce packages of turkey, ham, or chicken deli meat for the same price.

In a glowing review on Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook community, a customer thought the roast beef was well worth its elevated price tag. "Is the price higher than the ham/chicken/turkey? Yes. Do you only get 6 oz compared to the others at 8 oz? Yes. Do I care? No! This roast beef is by far the best sliced roast beef that I've tasted," they wrote. Some Facebook customers likened the flavor and texture to Arby's roast beef. To that effect, one customer recommended using the roast beef "to make Arby style french dips." And while it may be more expensive, Aldi's sliced roast beef is still a lot cheaper than name brands like Boarshead.