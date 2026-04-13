The Aldi Deli Meat That Customers Find To Be Worth The Splurge
Aldi has some of the lowest prices in the grocery industry. And while you might be suspicious that low prices equate to poor quality, that's an Aldi meat myth you should ignore. The Aldi deli meats are as varied as name-brand counterparts at a fraction of the price. While we thought that deli meat is a type of meat to avoid at Alid, customers disagree. In a Reddit thread about the best Aldi deli meats, roast beef was a customer favorite. However, the one caveat with roast beef is that it's significantly more expensive than all other offerings. A 6-ounce package of deli-sliced roast beef from Aldi costs $3.45, which is smaller than the 8-ounce packages of turkey, ham, or chicken deli meat for the same price.
In a glowing review on Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook community, a customer thought the roast beef was well worth its elevated price tag. "Is the price higher than the ham/chicken/turkey? Yes. Do you only get 6 oz compared to the others at 8 oz? Yes. Do I care? No! This roast beef is by far the best sliced roast beef that I've tasted," they wrote. Some Facebook customers likened the flavor and texture to Arby's roast beef. To that effect, one customer recommended using the roast beef "to make Arby style french dips." And while it may be more expensive, Aldi's sliced roast beef is still a lot cheaper than name brands like Boarshead.
How to enjoy Aldi's sliced roast beef: sandwiches and more
Deli meat is most often used in sandwiches, and there's no shortage of roast beef sandwich variations to use. And you can use other tasty Aldi products to elaborate on your sandwiches. For example, the Specially Selected Brioche, and L'Oven Fresh marbled rye bread and artisan style white bread are among our favorite Aldi breads. You can also find some real hidden gems like chopped green chiles for less than a dollar at Aldi to upgrade your sandwiches. An Arby's roast beef sandwich dupe has already been suggested by Aldi customers, but a slather of horseradish, pickles, and melted cheddar cheese on rye bread would be a winning combination. You can also put roast beef in a hoagie roll with cheese whiz or melted Swiss and sauteed onions and bell peppers for an easy Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Of course, one of the most famous roast beef sandwiches is the Italian beef sandwich, featuring an Italian roll, spicy giardiniera, and au jus for dipping.
If you're tired of sandwiches, there are plenty of other creative ways to use roast beef deli meat. Beef and mushrooms are a classic umami-rich duo, so you could chop roast beef and smother it in mushroom gravy to serve over egg noodles or mashed potatoes. Throw chopped roast beef into your next breakfast quiche or omelet. Roast beef will also make a delicious addition to a bowl of ramen.