Avoid Buying Aldi's Deli Meat At All Costs. Here's Why

Aldi has a knack for keeping costs low and customers happy, consistently ranking as one of the most affordable grocery stores out there. As with many other grocery stores, Aldi provides customers a wide selection of both name-brand and store-brand items, but not everything can be a winner. As evidenced by many unhappy customers on Reddit, fellow shoppers recommend avoiding Aldi's deli meat section entirely.

According to most reviews, Aldi's deli meat is often slimy, salty, and a hard pass for many die-hard shoppers. One customer wrote on Reddit, "The slime on it is the reason I no longer buy it." This slime is the film that often accompanies prepackaged deli meats. Another shopper in a different Reddit thread wrote, "I can't bring myself to purchase Aldi deli meat ever again. I've tried every brand/type Aldi has had[.] It's all slimy and gross in my opinion." The original poster of the Reddit thread detailed a horrific experience with food poisoning after eating a sandwich containing Aldi deli meat, though it couldn't be confirmed or disproven whether Aldi's deli meat was the cause. Most other social media posts show similar stories, that the deli meat is certainly one of the seven types of meats to avoid at Aldi.