These Are The Baking Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2026

The word "trend" not only includes things that come and go within a matter of weeks, but also concepts that we thought would be phased out but have endured the test of time. While trends have included everything from granny chic items that are making a comeback to retro cooking techniques that we still use today, there are also trends that are only popular because of social media. Others are driven by economic, social, and political forces, including many of 2026's biggest expected food trends. As for baking trends? Well, they kind of encompass all aspects of the trend-isphere, bringing together novel, social media-friendly ingredients with proven cooking methods, techniques, and fascinations and adding a pinch of creativity in there, too.

In order to get some ideas on what baking trends will be taking over in 2026, both in commercial bakeries and home kitchens, we spoke to Megan Garrelts, proprietor and executive pastry chef of Rye Restaurants and Cornflower Baked Goods. She shared not only her predictions, but also what might be driving them and how you can try them out in your everyday bakes.