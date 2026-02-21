You'll Never Have Fruit The Same Way Again After Trying This 2026 Trend

If you've spent time on the internet, you know that trends can come and go. The popular food trends in 2025 were not the same as the trends you can expect to see in 2026, and food, like fashion, has a way of being in one minute and out the next. However, one trend that won't be making its timely departure anytime soon is the beloved "fricy" combo. You may have heard of "swalty" food (sweet and salty), but this portmanteau of fruit and spicy flavors is one worth keeping your eyes on.

Folks have not been shy about sharing all of the ways that they combine fruit with spicy ingredients. On Instagram, @realsimplefood shared how they mix spicy seasonings — including sumac and pul biber as a seasoning for fresh melon — and suggested some other notable pairings, like a Japanese seasoning made with dried chili, yuzu peel, and sansho called shichimi togarashi and amchur (green mango powder) for mango and gochugaru and ground hibiscus for pears.

While these spice blends are a little more unconventional and will require that you have a well-stocked spice cabinet, you can also turn to tried-and-true Tajín or, perhaps, peruse the many Trader Joe's seasoning blends to find a product that suits your fancy. The combination of sweet, juicy fruit and piquant spice will balance the bite and make it that much more tantalizing.