Quick Tips To Fix A Leaky Dishwasher Without Calling A Pro

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Your large kitchen appliances are the workhorses of your home, taking on all the heavy-duty tasks. They're designed to be sturdy and long-lasting, which is why they're a significant upfront investment. The issue is that when they do break down, they can be just as costly to fix. Dishwashers fall into this category, and if you have water escaping, your first thought is probably to call in a plumber. Before you reach for the phone, there are some things you can investigate first.

In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Chuck Pound, virtual plumbing expert at American Home Shield, explained that not every leak needs professional attention. It can be a simple matter of giving things a good cleaning or getting a replacement part, but safety is still paramount when you're attempting a fix on your own. "Never touch anything under the dishwasher while it's running," said Pound. "Some parts carry electricity and could be dangerous."

Anything that involves the electrics of the machine will require an expert. But ruling out some of the easier fixes first can help save you money on that call-out fee.