Why Your Dishwasher Is Making Your Dishes Smell Weird (And What To Do About It)

Which is more inconvenient: Hand-washing a ton of dishes, or running them through the dishwasher only for them to emerge smelling funky? You don't have to settle for either of these pesky situations — strange dishwasher odors can be remedied with some routine maintenance.

A common source of smells is the filter, which is meant to catch leftover bits of food and prevent drainage clogs. Neglecting to clean out these bits is one of the biggest mistakes you're making with your dishwasher, as they'll eventually make your dishes smell gross. To clean your filter, locate it on the bottom floor of the appliance and remove it according to your dishwasher's manual. Using a soft sponge or brush and dish soap, scrub away food residue and detergent scum under hot running water. Put the filter back, making sure it's locked in properly, and run a cycle to see if the smell remains. Continue to clean your filter at least once a month to keep odors at bay.

If the weird smell persists, there might be greasy residue on the dishwasher's walls, racks, spray arm, or utensil holder. Use a store-bought dishwasher cleaner to take care of this, or scrub these parts with a soapy cloth or sponge. For a serious smell-buster, scrub the inside of your dishwasher with a paste of baking soda, dish soap, and water, then sprinkle more baking soda on the bottom floor and run a hot water cycle. The soda's deodorizing effects will hopefully make your dishes smell clean again.