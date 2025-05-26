Do This Before Leaving Clean Dishes In The Dishwasher Overnight

Believe it or not but some folks like to run AND empty their dishwasher before bed. This move allows them to start every morning with a clean slate and means they don't have to spend time emptying the appliance when in a rush to get work. If you like the sound of being this organized, go ahead and try it to see if it has a positive effect on your daily routine. The only thing to remember is that if you get too tired to unload the machine before hitting the sack, wedge the door open slightly.

Keeping your dishwasher door ajar overnight — even when it's full of clean rather than dirty dishes — does two things. Firstly, it allows fresh air to get inside the machine and prevents bad smells from lingering. Secondly, it reduces the risk of microbes multiplying. Even though your dishes are clean, your appliance will still be warm and damp inside, creating the perfect breeding ground for germs. If you wedge the door open by an inch or so, your dishwasher will cool down faster and any residual moisture will evaporate away, preventing those germs from thriving. In fact, the same rule applies for an empty or full dishwasher so it's worth keeping it slightly open even if you do remember to unload it before calling it a day.