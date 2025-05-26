Do This Before Leaving Clean Dishes In The Dishwasher Overnight
Believe it or not but some folks like to run AND empty their dishwasher before bed. This move allows them to start every morning with a clean slate and means they don't have to spend time emptying the appliance when in a rush to get work. If you like the sound of being this organized, go ahead and try it to see if it has a positive effect on your daily routine. The only thing to remember is that if you get too tired to unload the machine before hitting the sack, wedge the door open slightly.
Keeping your dishwasher door ajar overnight — even when it's full of clean rather than dirty dishes — does two things. Firstly, it allows fresh air to get inside the machine and prevents bad smells from lingering. Secondly, it reduces the risk of microbes multiplying. Even though your dishes are clean, your appliance will still be warm and damp inside, creating the perfect breeding ground for germs. If you wedge the door open by an inch or so, your dishwasher will cool down faster and any residual moisture will evaporate away, preventing those germs from thriving. In fact, the same rule applies for an empty or full dishwasher so it's worth keeping it slightly open even if you do remember to unload it before calling it a day.
A sprinkle of baking soda can save a smelly dishwasher
Helping your dishwasher to cool by leaving the door open also reduces the chances of mold developing along the seal, which can often be concealed and out of sight. Over time, mold will generate smells and can even affect the effectiveness of your dishwasher so keeping an eye on the condition of the seals is imperative.
If you've accidentally forgotten to leave the dishwasher door ajar and woken up to an appliance that has an unpleasant odor, you can get rid of the bad smell with a dash of baking soda. Simply empty your dishwasher as normal before sprinkling some baking soda across the base and running your machine on a hot cycle to help get rid of any bacteria. Putting your dishwasher on a hot wash is particularly important if you tend to use an eco cycle on the daily, which runs at a cooler temperature and doesn't kill off so many germs. You can also place a bowl of vinegar on the top rack of your dishwasher to help eliminate smells. Going on a trip? Keep the door of your empty dishwasher ajar to encourage airflow and reduce the risk of bacteria and mold. Other mistakes you could be making with your dishwasher include never cleaning it or failing to remove food debris that's collected in the filter.