The Best Time To Use Eco Mode On Your Dishwasher, According To Reddit

We're always trying to do our part to save the environment, especially when it comes to being in the kitchen. Whether that's cleaning the garbage disposal with lemon juice and vinegar ice cubes or purchasing popular tea brands with compostable bags at the grocery store, we're more conscious about how our actions can impact the planet. You may have noticed a few appliances in your house use the word "eco" for certain settings, particularly the dishwasher. While your first thought might be, "Of course I need to use eco-mode while running my dishwasher," users on Reddit have some advice about the right and wrong times to flip the switch because the setting isn't actually an end-all-be-all of sustainability.

According to one Reddit user, you should only "use eco[-mode] whenever you've got a bunch of mostly clean dishes" and switch to heavy-duty mode when dealing with dishes that have harder, baked-on residues. While eco-mode has its benefits, the user also advises that "you shouldn't be using the same settings for every cycle." Another user agreed, saying that using eco-mode "really depends on how dirty your dishes are." It's also best to use the eco-mode setting when you aren't in a rush, since it can often take much longer to complete the cycle than other modes.