When To Choose The Heavy Cycle Setting On Your Dishwasher
A dishwasher is the ultimate time-saving kitchen appliance, but it can also take a whole lot of abuse from those of us who like to lock and load it without a second's thought. Who hasn't stuffed one to the brim with a messy assortment of dirty pots and plates before pressing start on a wing and a prayer? The problem is that if you load your dishwasher incorrectly or set it to the same old cycle regardless of what you're putting in there, you'll fail to make the most of its capabilities. A regular cycle is ideal for cleaning the basic cutlery, dinner plates, and glassware used on a daily basis, but a heavy cycle is the best for cleaning larger, grimier items.
As long as you load your dishwasher correctly, make sure that the spray arm can rotate clearly, and refill the salt in the softener unit when needed, your crockery should come out clean, dry, and sparkling. However, a regular cycle isn't as successful on items that are soiled with stubborn food residues, such as casserole dishes or large pots and pans. This is when the heavy cycle setting on your dishwasher comes into its own — it uses more water at a higher temperature than a regular cycle, which helps it to attack and dissolve baked-on food more effectively. So if you've got a rectangular dish that's caked with burnt bits of lasagna, pop it into your dishwasher and select the heavy cycle option.
Heavy cycle settings on dishwashers take more time
In most cases, a heavy cycle setting will take longer than a regular, eco, or quick cycle. However, this will depend on the make and model of your appliance. Bear in mind that it isn't always true that the longer the cycle, the more energy is being used. For example, eco dishwasher cycles are typically longer than regular cycles but they actually use less water and energy overall. Whichever cycle you select, always make sure that you've stacked your dishes and cookware correctly with plenty of space for the jets to shoot out water. Heavily soiled tableware, serving utensils, and any large decorative items should be placed on the bottom rack with care to ensure they can benefit from a deep clean without the risk of breakage. Just avoid dishwashing any wooden bowls or chopping boards, as those should be hand washed.
Other hacks that make dishwashing a breeze include loading your utensils handle side up, replenishing the rinse aid regularly, and running an empty cycle with vinegar to eliminate foul smells. You should also remove any larger bits of food from your plates before placing them in your dishwasher to eliminate blockages that could clog up the filter or drain hose.