10 Best New Fast Food Items Of March 2026
We all have our fast food favorites. The chains, the drinks, and the evergreen menu items. Whether it's a burger that's been around since the '60s or a special iced coffee that gives you the necessary kick during the afternoon slump, those are the go-tos that you can always count on at your favorite fast food place. But eventually, we all need a break from the routine. We need to try something new, challenge our taste buds, and perhaps enjoy an exclusive, limited-edition meal.
In March 2026, several fast food restaurants blessed us with new and innovative menu items that made the first month of spring that much more exciting and delicious. From fresh seasonal drinks to limited-time-only burgers, the fast food brands are certainly capitalizing on the FOMO effect. Let's face it, if you don't make it to the drive-thru and pick up that novel item, it might be gone before long. For this reason, we handpicked the best 10 fast food items that debuted this month and are actually worth the hype — and the drive.
McDonald's Big Arch
McDonald's Big Arch has been a big deal in international markets for a while. With two quarter-pound patties and not one, but three slices of white cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, and a tangy sauce, it's easily the brand's most over-the-top burger. Early this month, it finally made the menu in America, though its rollout wasn't without controversy. The CEO of McDonald's went viral for taste-testing the burger in a slightly peculiar way, but we're honestly not holding that against the burger.
Taco Bell's expanded chicken lineup
Taco Bell is going all-in on chicken, and its newest chicken items should have Chick-fil-A and KFC running scared. First is the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla, which has actually earned a permanent place on the menu and features roasted chicken, shredded cheese, and Chipotle sauce in a flour tortilla. The second item is the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider, a limited-time item with chicken nuggets, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and dipping sauce in a tortilla. Both of these were introduced after the chain's fans expressed the wish to see more chicken on the menu.
Burger King's Peppercorn BLT Whopper
Here's another example of a fast food chain that listens to its customers and gives them the opportunity to voice their ideas. On March 30, 2026, Burger King launched a brand new version of the Whopper that's built like a proper BLT sandwich and made with peppercorn mayo. The idea for this creation came directly from the customers as a part of the brand's "Whopper By You" campaign.
Starbucks' Pink Cannon Ball
It certainly wasn't all burgers and wraps this month. You can always count on Starbucks to release an exciting drink (or two) to blend with the seasonal mood. The new Pink Cannon Ball drink brings the pool party to your morning commute by mixing coconut milk, Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers, and fruit inclusions. It was created with the fans of the Beast Games in mind, so you can sip on this refreshment as you watch the competition.
Starbucks' Secret Popstar Refresher
In yet another nod to a popular TV show, Starbucks released a drink to honor the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana." This exclusive bevvie will only stay on the menu until April 5, 2026, so snag it fast or watch it go. It's strawberry flavored with a raspberry cold foam, even though Hannah Montana famously didn't like raspberries. Nobody's perfect.
Burger King's Frozen Fanta Strawberries & Cream
If you're a staunch champion of dirty soda (that's soda mixed with cream, for the uninitiated), don't let the haters keep you away from trying a new flavor. Burger King is no stranger to creative frozen drinks, rolling out another gem this past month. This recent creation, Frozen Fanta Strawberries & Cream, features the sweet frozen soda, vanilla cold foam, and bits of strawberry shortcake crumbled on top. Wowza.
Dairy Queen's Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard
Spring has only just sprung, but Dairy Queen is already counting down to summer. What better way to get excited for the warmest time of the year than with a new Blizzard flavor, eh? Alongside two returning favorites (the S'mores Blizzard and Cotton Candy Blizzard), the chain has dropped a brand new Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard. It comes with fresh berries and chunks of angel food cake blended in a creamy frozen goodness.
Dunkin's Banana Drinks
Speaking of fruity and creamy drinks, Dunkin's new spring drinks are absolutely bananas. Meaning, they're mostly banana flavored, quite unapologetically so. Dunkin' has added banana syrup and banana cold foam to its menu, celebrating this addition by crafting several drinks that make the novelty ingredients shine. There's Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte, Banana Protein Latte, Bananarama Matcha, and Banana Daydream Refresher, to name a few.
Shake Shack's Pimento Cheese Menu
Fast food is often looked down upon when it comes to expanding our culinary horizons — but if you eat at the right place, you might just introduce your taste buds to something they'll be craving forevermore. Classic pimento cheese is a Southern favorite, and if you've never had it before, Shake Shack is temporarily spotlighting this flavorful spread in a burger, on a chicken sandwich, and as a side dip.
McDonald's KPop Demon Hunters Adult Meals
Who said Happy Meals with fun gifts are just for kids? It feels like the whole world is obsessed with the phenomenon that is "KPop Demon Hunters" right now, and Mickey D's is jumping on the bandwagon. It's launching two meals for adults inspired by the trending movie: the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, which features a Spicy Saja McMuffin, hash browns, and a drink, and the HUNTR/X Meal, which comes with 10 McNuggets, fries, and two sauces. We have yet to try these, but we're excited to do so asap.