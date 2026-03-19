Review: Taco Bell's Newest Chicken Items Should Have Chick-Fil-A And KFC Running Scared

Taco Bell has been on a tear lately. The iconic Mexican-ish chain has been lighting up the fast food scene with innovative new tests and limited releases. From cheesy dipping-sized burritos that deserve a permanent menu spot to the spicy Frank's RedHot collab, some of these have been hits we didn't know we needed. (Looking at you, edible sauce packet.) Now the chain is at it again with another new release: a twist on its classic Crunchwrap, and a new rolled quesadilla.

My hopes are high for Taco Bell's new chicken-centric versions of two fan-favorite menu items. The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider takes The Bell's famous taco-sandwich fusion snack and stuffs it with its equally famous tortilla-crusted crunchy chicken nuggets. The new release also features the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla: tender, slow-cooked chicken inside a cheesy flour tortilla roll, with double the amount of chicken compared to the regular Cantina Chicken Quesadilla.

I got my hands on the two chicken snacks on launch day (March 19th, 2026) so I can provide a tell-all review for anyone curious about what Taco Bell's been cooking up lately. No winning streak lasts forever, so are these new items worth it, or if Taco Bell fly too close to the sun?

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.