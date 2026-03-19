Review: Taco Bell's Newest Chicken Items Should Have Chick-Fil-A And KFC Running Scared
Taco Bell has been on a tear lately. The iconic Mexican-ish chain has been lighting up the fast food scene with innovative new tests and limited releases. From cheesy dipping-sized burritos that deserve a permanent menu spot to the spicy Frank's RedHot collab, some of these have been hits we didn't know we needed. (Looking at you, edible sauce packet.) Now the chain is at it again with another new release: a twist on its classic Crunchwrap, and a new rolled quesadilla.
My hopes are high for Taco Bell's new chicken-centric versions of two fan-favorite menu items. The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider takes The Bell's famous taco-sandwich fusion snack and stuffs it with its equally famous tortilla-crusted crunchy chicken nuggets. The new release also features the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla: tender, slow-cooked chicken inside a cheesy flour tortilla roll, with double the amount of chicken compared to the regular Cantina Chicken Quesadilla.
I got my hands on the two chicken snacks on launch day (March 19th, 2026) so I can provide a tell-all review for anyone curious about what Taco Bell's been cooking up lately. No winning streak lasts forever, so are these new items worth it, or if Taco Bell fly too close to the sun?
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
To adequately judge these new menu items from Taco Bell, I first tried each in-store when they were hot and fresh with no additions or substitutions. After getting a clear idea of each item's flavor sans anything extra, I tried each item with some of Taco Bell's most popular sauces. In some cases, I didn't have to make a choice as the item includes a condiment.
I tried the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla with what accompanied it (Avocado Salsa Verde and sour cream). The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider comes with Jalapeño Honey Mustard or Creamy Chipotle. So, it was on my mind to think about how the sauce effected the flavor. I also tried both items with Mild and Fiery sauce from Taco Bell's hot sauce line to see what a little spice did to them.
Although I have a special spot in my heart for Taco Bell's chicken items, I aimed to review these items objectively, with as little bias as possible. Since I've dabbled in the chicken offerings here, including the Cantina Chicken line, I was able to compare the new snacks to some of the tried-and-true favorites on the menu. However, I based my review primarily on how the new items taste in general. Factors like texture, freshness, and value — are these worth an out-of-the-way Taco Bell run — were also on my mind. Mostly, I wanted to know if they fit into the chain's suit of new releases.
Taste test: Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider
Taco Bell's best selling item isn't the Mexican Pizza or Cheesy Gordita Crunch — it's actually the Crunchwrap Supreme. And now that a miniature chicken version has joined the lineup, I can only imagine the Crunchwrap will continue its dominion over the Taco Bell menu.
The main feature of this Crunchwrap is Taco Bell's chicken nuggets, which are far superior to its crispy chicken strips. You might not expect a chain famous for its tacos and quesadillas to pump out some fan-favorite nuggets, but Taco Bell impresses newcomers and loyal fans with the 100 percent white meat nuggie. The nuggets are extra-crispy thanks to a unique crunchy tortilla coating, and in the Crunchwrap, they stay crisp despite all the toppings. This snack reminded me of a fried chicken sandwich you'd get at your favorite pub or casual restaurant packed into a cozy, handheld pocket.
The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider is available with either Jalapeño Honey Mustard or Creamy Chipotle. Normally, I'm always team chipotle, but I had to give both a try for the sake of the review. Surprisingly, I preferred the Jalapeño Honey Mustard version. The sweetness of the sauce was the perfect finishing touch in a pocket of savory, spicy, creamy flavors.
A drizzle of Fire sauce really brought the honey mustard to life. That being said, the creamy chipotle Crunchwrap was still delicious, even though the smokey pepper flavor dominated the entire wrap. Plenty of cheese paired well with the chipotle sauce, preventing it from getting too spicy. In my opinion, two Crunchwrap Sliders are the perfect amount for a filling meal, but appetites will, of course, vary.
Taste test: Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla
My absolute favorite Taco Bell item is the Cantina Chicken Quesadilla — well, that was my favorite item. The rolled version of my go-to order has everything I love about the chicken quesadilla and then some, in a much more convenient form.
The chicken is extra soft and tender, even more so than in the regular Cantina Chicken Quesadilla. There's no shortage of cheese here, either. In fact, it was literally spilling out the backend of the rolled-up 'dilla. The cheese was more evenly melted than in the flat version of the same recipe, which tends to leave some cold spots of solid shredded cheese.
I love this simple ingredient combo (just chicken, cheese, and Creamy Chipotle sauce) because it creates one of the few Taco Bell items that doesn't need added sauce to be a flavor bomb. The Creamy Chipotle does a lot of work here, adding layers of smokey, spicy flavor and extra creaminess to an already gooey, melting snack.
Even though it can be enjoyed as-is, the Avocado Salsa Verde is a great pairing. It gives the quesadilla roll some fresh zestiness and tang. I'd recommend skipping the sour cream here; there's enough creamy stuff going on that dipping the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla into a cup of sour cream feels like overkill. If you're not extremely peckish, one rolled quesadilla should be enough to stave off hunger, but you might want to grab one more small item from the menu if you're trying to create a meal.
Final thoughts
I couldn't be happier with Taco Bell's two new chicken items, both of which prove that it can hold its own against the big names in fast food chicken. In fact, both the slow-roasted Cantina chicken and nuggets are some of the best seasoned fast food poultry I've had in a long while. Both items are balanced well with toppings and are decently sauced up, but the chicken, the star of the show, never feels like it's drowned out (although the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla comes a little close with oodles of melted cheese).
A good crispy chicken sandwich is a necessity on any fast food menu, and the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider could certainly fill that void for Taco Bell. Here's hoping it sticks around for a good long while. Since it's wrapped on all sides by the chain's famously crispy, toasty tortilla, it's neat enough to eat in the car, which is a hallmark of an excellent fast food snack. After all, convenience is the name of the game.
The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla is less mess-free than the Crunchwrap, but it's an objectively better version of an already delicious Taco Bell item. It's excellent as-is, but it's also open to any and all customization; in fact, I can't fathom a Taco Bell sauce that wouldn't be delicious on this cheesy snack. It manages to correct all the common qualms with the regular Cantina quesadilla and hold onto everything that makes the Cantina Chicken line my personal favorite at Taco Bell. No notes.
Price and availability
One year after Crunchwrap Sliders first became a concept at The Bell, the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider is gracing the menu — but don't get too comfortable with its presence. It's a limited-time-only item, so it won't be sticking around forever. How long they'll be around remains to be seen, so if you'd like to experience Taco Bell's famous chicken nuggets in Crunchwrap form, don't dilly dally.
Conversely, we're blessed with the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla as a permanent menu item for the foreseeable future as part of Taco Bell's successful Cantina Chicken line. The rolled quesadilla concept has only been a part of Taco Bell's lineup since the fall of 2025, but it's proven itself worthy of a seat among the brand's big players.
The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider, which is smaller than the Crunchwrap Supreme, is available à la carte for $2.49 a pop. If you'd rather appreciate this snack as part of a more complete, varied meal, you can grab one as a part of the new Discovery Luxe Cravings Box for $9. The box also comes with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, a Doritos Locos Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a fountain drink. The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla, on the other hand, is more substantial than the mini Crunchwrap. You can get one, which comes with sour cream and Avocado Salsa Verde sauce, for $6.69. Please note that prices do not include tax and may vary depending on location.