Review: Taco Bell Should Keep The Cheesy Dipping Burritos On The Menu For Good

Get your taste buds ready; Taco Bell is bringing back its drool-worthy Cheesy Dipping Burritos. These snack-size wraps are crammed with cheese plus your choice of protein and served with savory dipping sauces. If you're a dunker, these handheld treats are right up your alley.

Taco Bell has been pleasing the masses since its first location opened in 1962. The chain prides itself on culinary innovation and the ability to deliver Mexican-inspired fare at a reasonable price. Taco Bell also listens to its patrons and is no stranger to bringing back fan favorites. Back when its Creamy Garlic Sauce launched alongside its Steak Garlic Nacho Fries, consumers went wild. Countless adoring fans drizzled the sauce on just about everything on the menu and shared their creations on social media. So, as any savvy brand would do, Taco Bell took that multipurpose Creamy Garlic Sauce and paired it with the return of its Cheesy Dipping Burritos. You can also order the burritos with Creamy Chipotle Sauce or Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Is it a tasty relaunch? I wanted to find out, so I raced to my local Taco Bell, grabbed the Cheesy Dipping Burritos (with chicken, steak, and potato) and all three sauce offerings. Once home (with taste-test helpers), I judged each item on taste, texture, and likability when plunged in sauce. I dunked, dipped, and cheese-pulled my way into this honest review.