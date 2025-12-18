Review: Taco Bell Should Keep The Cheesy Dipping Burritos On The Menu For Good
Get your taste buds ready; Taco Bell is bringing back its drool-worthy Cheesy Dipping Burritos. These snack-size wraps are crammed with cheese plus your choice of protein and served with savory dipping sauces. If you're a dunker, these handheld treats are right up your alley.
Taco Bell has been pleasing the masses since its first location opened in 1962. The chain prides itself on culinary innovation and the ability to deliver Mexican-inspired fare at a reasonable price. Taco Bell also listens to its patrons and is no stranger to bringing back fan favorites. Back when its Creamy Garlic Sauce launched alongside its Steak Garlic Nacho Fries, consumers went wild. Countless adoring fans drizzled the sauce on just about everything on the menu and shared their creations on social media. So, as any savvy brand would do, Taco Bell took that multipurpose Creamy Garlic Sauce and paired it with the return of its Cheesy Dipping Burritos. You can also order the burritos with Creamy Chipotle Sauce or Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Is it a tasty relaunch? I wanted to find out, so I raced to my local Taco Bell, grabbed the Cheesy Dipping Burritos (with chicken, steak, and potato) and all three sauce offerings. Once home (with taste-test helpers), I judged each item on taste, texture, and likability when plunged in sauce. I dunked, dipped, and cheese-pulled my way into this honest review.
Price and availability
An order of Taco Bell's Cheesy Dipping Burritos gets you a pair of snack-sized burritos that come with either grilled, marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken (or potato) and your choice of sauce. The Creamy Garlic Sauce is the featured pairing given its social media buzz, but you have other sauce options, as mentioned. If you want the vegetarian potato option, you'll have to ask for it; it's not listed on the menu.
At my local store, the Cheesy Dipping Burritos were $5.99 and came with one sauce included in the price. The extra two sauces were $.70 each. All three varieties are available starting December 18 and will be around for a limited time at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide. When I asked how long a "limited time" is, the Taco Bell team member said, "Until we run out, or they tell us time is up." To find Cheesy Dipping Burritos near you, check your local Taco Bell for participation.
Taste test: Slow Roasted Chicken Cheesy Dipping Burritos
Taco Bell claims that the chicken in this Cheesy Dipping Burrito is slow-roasted, and I can assure you, that's what it's like. The chicken meat was moist, juicy, and did indeed taste like it was slowly roasted. It also featured the classic, cherished Taco Bell seasoning. One of my taste-testers said, "Tastes like Taco Bell." I tried all three sauces with each burrito, and while they were all warm and wonderful, the Creamy Chipotle Sauce was the ideal pairing for the chicken. The subtle smokiness of the chilies partnered very well with the seasoning on the chicken and the creaminess of the cheese. I also enjoyed how the complexity and richness of the sauce elevated the nuances of the burrito's filling.
The burritos are a fun, handheld size, and since there are two of them, they're enough for a meal (perhaps with a salad on the side). If you're one of those people who (like me) think burritos always taste better from a restaurant, this is a perfect example.
Taste test: Steak Cheesy Dipping Burritos
When I first sliced into the Steak Cheesy Dipping Burrito, I was surprised by how much steak was packed inside. There was an abundance of meat stuffed into that little flour tortilla. The flavor of the steak was fantastic — it was clearly marinated in a savory sauce and then grilled to perfection. The meat was tender, juicy, and rich. I also liked the quantity of cheese — there wasn't so much that the steak was lost. I found the ratio of meat to cheese was spot-on, especially because the steak had such great flavor.
As with the other burritos, I dipped this variety in all three sauces. While all the sauces tasted great with the steak, in my opinion, the optimal pairing was the Creamy Garlic Sauce. The warm sauce was definitively garlicky but not overpowering. And the sauce was light and satiny, so it was more refreshing than gluttonous. We all adored the Steak Cheesy Dipping Burrito and will be ordering it again.
Taste test: Cheesy Dipping Burritos with potato
If you're looking for a vegetarian option, the potato Cheesy Dipping Burrito is for you. As mentioned, it's not listed on the menu, but if you ask for a vegetarian version, the cooks will swap in potatoes. At my store, the order said, "steak dip burrito, sub potato." When I took my first bite, I immediately thought, "Tastes like a breakfast burrito," which was fine by me.
Potatoes and cheese have a natural affinity, and when paired inside a soft flour tortilla, it was pure pleasure. The potatoes were nicely seasoned and perfectly tender (not dried out). I'm guessing Taco Bell uses its Fiesta Potatoes in these burritos, because there was a nice balance of creaminess and crunch. I also appreciated the amount of cheese inside each burrito; each spud was enveloped in gooey, stretchy cheese.
I tried all three sauces with the potato burrito and thought the Nacho Cheese Sauce was the best match. If you're looking for a vegetarian way to enjoy the new Cheesy Dipping Burritos, this ordering hack is an excellent way to go.
Final thoughts
This was a fun review to do. There's clearly excitement behind the re-release of some of Taco Bell's most beloved menu items, and the energy inside the store was palpable. I was happy to be part of it. If I had to pick a favorite of the three varieties ... I can't. The chicken version was moist and rich and delivered signature Taco Bell flavors. The steak version was nicely cooked, well seasoned, and had nuances of the smoky grill. The potato version was flavorful and cheesy and a great option for vegetarian diners. I loved all the sauce, too, and felt that each had its place — Creamy Garlic for the steak, Creamy Chipotle for the chicken, and Nacho Cheese for the potato.
When discussing the food with my taste-testers, we all agreed — these Cheesy Dipping Burritos seemed like an upgraded spin on the chain's traditional fare. We enjoyed the signature Taco Bell flavors we know and love in a fun, dip-friendly form.