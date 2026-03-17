Taco Bell Debuts Chicken Versions Of 2 Fan-Favorite Menu Items

Taco Bell is planning a major menu shakeup this March. Everyone's favorite fast food taco shop is adding chicken versions of two iconic items to its menu. Beginning on March 19, you can get a Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider or Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla at Taco Bell locations nationwide.

The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider is a limited-edition menu option, so grab it while you can. It's a fresh new spin on Taco Bells' best-selling menu item, the Crunchwrap Supreme. The Chicken Crunchwrap Slider features a flour tortilla stuffed with plump, juicy chicken nuggets that are coated in Taco Bell's flavorful tortilla chip breading. Added to the slider are a shredded three-cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, and the chain's Creamy Chipotle or Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce. The whole thing is then folded and grilled to a perfectly crispy exterior. This mouth-watering handheld snack is just $2.49, making it the perfect grab-and-go option when you're on the road.

The other new menu item, the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla, will be a permanent addition to the Taco Bell lineup. Inspired by the original Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, this new iteration is made with a double serving of slow-roasted Cantina-style chicken combined with a three-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle sauce. It's grilled to order and served with reduced fat sour cream and Avocado Verde Salsa. This overstuffed quesadilla is a whole meal, and you can pick it up for just $6.99.