Taco Bell Debuts Chicken Versions Of 2 Fan-Favorite Menu Items
Taco Bell is planning a major menu shakeup this March. Everyone's favorite fast food taco shop is adding chicken versions of two iconic items to its menu. Beginning on March 19, you can get a Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider or Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla at Taco Bell locations nationwide.
The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider is a limited-edition menu option, so grab it while you can. It's a fresh new spin on Taco Bells' best-selling menu item, the Crunchwrap Supreme. The Chicken Crunchwrap Slider features a flour tortilla stuffed with plump, juicy chicken nuggets that are coated in Taco Bell's flavorful tortilla chip breading. Added to the slider are a shredded three-cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, and the chain's Creamy Chipotle or Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce. The whole thing is then folded and grilled to a perfectly crispy exterior. This mouth-watering handheld snack is just $2.49, making it the perfect grab-and-go option when you're on the road.
The other new menu item, the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla, will be a permanent addition to the Taco Bell lineup. Inspired by the original Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, this new iteration is made with a double serving of slow-roasted Cantina-style chicken combined with a three-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle sauce. It's grilled to order and served with reduced fat sour cream and Avocado Verde Salsa. This overstuffed quesadilla is a whole meal, and you can pick it up for just $6.99.
These are just two of the new menu items Taco Bell is offering in 2026
The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla are just two of the newest additions to Taco Bell's revamped 2026 menu, but that's not all. Tasting Table recently reviewed 10 of Taco Bell's unhinged but masterful new items, including the edible sauce packets, Flamin' Hot Mini Taco Salad, Mexican Pizza Empanadas, and the Tacodilla. Restaurants will also feature several new sweet treats on the menu, like the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap, Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas, and Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie.
The dessert empanadas are already available on Taco Bell's Luxe Value Menu for just $2.99 a pair. The Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie is inspired by the drink, which has earned a cult following over the past two years. It features a crispy graham cracker crust and a delightfully creamy pie filling that's a blend of passionfruit and citrus flavors.
Also new in 2026 is Taco Bell's Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada, which comes from the chain's continued partnership with Christina Tosi's Milk Bar. This dessert is made from a sweet and crunchy empanada shell filled with birthday cake batter and colorful sprinkles and topped with pink frosting and even more sprinkles. Talk about an unexpected addition.