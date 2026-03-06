Review: Burger King's New Frozen Strawberries & Cream Drink Brings A Surprising Zestiness To The Classic Flavor Combo

Any mid-'00s kid likely has fond memories of that old commercial for berries and cream-flavored Starburst. "Berries and cream, berries and cream, I'm a little lad who loves berries and cream!" That little jingle will be stuck in my head for the rest of the day, but not because I unexpectedly came across a video of the old ad — rather, I'm singing about berries and cream because I just tried a new offering from Burger King.

The fast-food giant's newest frozen drink release is a welcome twist on the classic strawberries-and-cream flavor combo that never fails to take me back to childhood. Frozen Strawberries & Cream is a decidedly modern take on the profile, though. Frozen Fanta Strawberry is topped with a vanilla cold foam, and little crumbles of strawberry shortcake crunch give the drink some added pizzazz — keep reading for my full review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.