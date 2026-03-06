Review: Burger King's New Frozen Strawberries & Cream Drink Brings A Surprising Zestiness To The Classic Flavor Combo
Any mid-'00s kid likely has fond memories of that old commercial for berries and cream-flavored Starburst. "Berries and cream, berries and cream, I'm a little lad who loves berries and cream!" That little jingle will be stuck in my head for the rest of the day, but not because I unexpectedly came across a video of the old ad — rather, I'm singing about berries and cream because I just tried a new offering from Burger King.
The fast-food giant's newest frozen drink release is a welcome twist on the classic strawberries-and-cream flavor combo that never fails to take me back to childhood. Frozen Strawberries & Cream is a decidedly modern take on the profile, though. Frozen Fanta Strawberry is topped with a vanilla cold foam, and little crumbles of strawberry shortcake crunch give the drink some added pizzazz — keep reading for my full review.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I'll admit it — I haven't had Burger King in a minute. Whenever I have a hankering for fast food, it's usually for a Popeyes chicken sandwich, and I don't tend to stray from my tried-and-true favorite drive-thru bite. I am, however, a long-time devotee of the strawberries-and-cream flavor profile. It reminds me of blessed days gone by and takes me back to a time when my only concern was being back home before the streetlights turned on.
So when considering how this drink performed, that nostalgia factor was one of my primary criteria. Could this drink effortlessly exude bright, sweet strawberry and warm vanilla, essentially bringing to life a strawberry shortcake in a cup? As long as the flavor took me back to yesteryear, Burger King's new offering was likely to get high marks. Before I give you my opinion on it, here's how to get your hands on the sweet treat.
Price, availability, and nutrition
We don't know exactly how long Burger King's Frozen Strawberries & Cream will be available in stores, but we do know that it won't stick around forever — so if you're intrigued by it, don't hesitate to go get your hands on one. At my Burger King in Portland, Oregon, a medium Frozen Strawberries & Cream costs $3.59.
In terms of nutrition information, you can find detailed information for each size on Burger King's website. A medium Frozen Strawberries & Cream has 300 calories, 50 grams of carbohydrates, 11 grams of fat, and 1 gram of protein.
Taste test
Now, on to the big reveal ... time to determine whether Burger King's Frozen Strawberries & Cream lives up to its namesake flavor profile. I have good news for anyone with high hopes for this drink — it did, indeed, fulfill all of the strawberries-and-cream nostalgia I was hoping for, and I liked it quite a bit.
Despite only having the vanilla cold foam on top, I definitely got that "cream" flavor all throughout the drink. Don't expect a creamy texture, though; the drink is more like an Icee in terms of its consistency and mouthfeel, which wasn't a turnoff for me. It also had that slight, sharp, zesty appeal you get from Icees. Is it the carbonation coming through? I'm not sure, but I found that it made for a nice foil to the warmth of the "cream" notes running throughout the drink. I will say, though, the cold foam and strawberry shortcake crumbles were absolutely my favorite parts of the treat — maybe I need to try my hand at making my own cold foam.
Final thoughts
If the idea of a strawberries-and-cream-flavored Icee floats your proverbial boat, you shouldn't miss out on this limited-time Burger King offering. If you're expecting something more akin to a milkshake, though, I recommend either skipping it or adjusting your expectations. On the whole, I found it to be quite good.
Burger King's Frozen Strawberries & Cream absolutely delivered on the nostalgia factor, which was hugely important in determining whether or not I'd like the drink. You'll probably like it, too, if you always snatched up everything with the strawberries-and-cream label way back when. And, who knows? If the drink gets good enough reception, perhaps the King will decide to keep it around for the long haul.