These 3-Ingredient Mocktails All Start With Coca-Cola

Alcohol-forward cocktails aren't the easiest to replicate sans liquor, but this blend of cola, orange, and a little smoke is my riff on an old fashioned. Liquid smoke, a bottled smoky extract, had a moment in the 1970s, but I've personally never let my pantry be without it. It's excellent in sauces like remoulade, but it's also an easy way to add depth to a cocktail, or, in this case, a mocktail. You won't get the same theatrics you'd get with actual smoke, but you'll get the flavor. When working with fire, you have to trap smoke with a cloche or lid before it escapes, but with a few drops of liquid smoke, the flavor sets in immediately. It's a clever shortcut that provides charred depth without all the fuss of lighting citrus rinds or scraps of wood on fire.

The orange rounds it out beautifully, bringing out the citrus flavors of Coca-Cola, while the smokiness reminds your taste buds of a honeyed whiskey. Any type of orange will provide that signature juicy flavor, but I would go with mandarins or clementines for an ultra-smooth flavor that's slightly less tart than your average orange. An orange syrup or fresh juice both work, but go easy on a sugary syrup if you're going that route. I happened to have a can of mandarin oranges in the pantry, so I stirred half an ounce of that syrup into a glass of cola with ice, and finished it with just a drop of liquid smoke and an orange twist. The powerful bottled smoke will help balance any sugar overload from the other two ingredients, but no more than one to two drops are needed. There is a fine line between a woody flair and savory undertones that overtake every sip.