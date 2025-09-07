How To Keep Homemade Dirty Soda From Curdling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dirty soda has been all the rage in recent years. It originated in Utah, which has a large Mormon population that drinks dirty soda as an alternative to alcohol, coffee, and tea, which are strictly prohibited by their religion. While you can get it ready-made at chains like Swig and Sonic, you can also make dirty soda yourself at home, since most recipes are pretty straightforward. For instance, Sonic's dirty sodas simply add sweet cream, coconut syrup, and lime syrup to soda, which you could easily recreate yourself. However, when making dirty soda, you may run into an unexpected problem: curdling.

One Reddit user posted several images of dirty sodas with unpleasant-looking curdled cream in them, expressing that the same thing had happened to a drink they ordered. As users in the comments expressed, this is completely harmless, but it can make the soda look unappealing and affect the texture of the drink (much like cake batter curdling, which happens due to a temperature mistake).

Luckily, though, there's an easy way to ensure you avoid curdling altogether. All you need to do is regulate the amount of creamer you use in the soda. You should try adding around 1/4 cup of creamer to a full can of soda, as an overabundance of creamer tends to curdle. Too much cream will also affect the flavor of the drink more generally, so it's always a good idea to temper the amount you use regardless.