The Best Milk Substitutes For Dairy-Free Homemade Coffee Creamer

Making homemade coffee creamer is one of the few things that's actually as simple as it sounds. Still, there are ways that you could overcomplicate it — but fortunately, making it dairy free is not one of those ways. At least, not when you have the help of one of the world's best baristas, Andrea Allen. The co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista champ, and 2021 World Barista runner-up, offered Tasting Table her advice as it pertained to the best milk substitutes to use for dairy free homemade coffee creamer, and she said, "I'm a big fan of mixing coconut cream, which is thick and amazing, with an alternative plant based of oat, almond, or other comparable alternative milk."

But Allen also made an important point: One of the recurring issues with milk alternatives is that they're comparably thinner in consistency to regular milk and don't always provide that same creamy mouthfeel. For that reason, she recommends adjusting the ratio typically used to make homemade, dairy-based creamer and opting for 2 parts milk to one part coconut cream. She also noted, "The cream will have both flavor and sweetness so tasting before adding flavor/sweetener is best practice." Given that the coconut cream will likely inhibit some of its tropical and nutty flavor, you'll not only want to consider how much sweetener you add to your creamer but also the kinds of flavors that you add.