The Pumpkin Spice Creamer That Will Ruin Your Fall Coffee
Nothing says fall like a splash of pumpkin spice in your coffee, but you don't have to go to Starbucks to get your fix. When the time of year rolls around, there is a wide range of pumpkin spice creamers you can find in store. Some, however, are a lot better than others — and Tasting Table's taste testers would know better than anyone, seeing as they tried and ranked 16 of them. In their ranking of grocery store pumpkin spice creamers, our taste tester's least favorite of the bunch ended up being a huge upset. While a popular option among those looking for dairy-free coffee creamers, the Nut Pods' seasonal Pumpkin Spice Flavor has the potential to ruin your morning coffee this fall.
A lot of this pumpkin spice creamer's shortfalls come hand in hand with its strengths. Being a dairy-free creamer, all of the Nut Pods flavors are made from a base of different blends of plants, grains, and seeds. The pumpkin spice flavor, however, doesn't seem to mesh well with its base. Made from a blend of almonds and coconuts, the warm, spicy notes of the pumpkin clash and compete with the fruity, summery taste of the coconut base. It's a bummer, not only because it's such a strong option for those who follow vegan and keto diets, but also because of its creamy and smooth texture. The good news, on the other hand, is that there's always another pumpkin spice creamer out there.
Other dairy-free pumpkin creamers
While a bit overrated, Nut Pods is popular for a reason, and who's to say that any of its other flavors aren't great? But, when it comes to pumpkin creamers in particular, customers feel Nut Pods lacks flavor — with some going as far as to say that they felt it was a crime to call pumpkin spice. With that in mind, when you're shopping for an alternative, you'll want to look for something that is made from a more neutral-tasting base with your best bet being oats.
Oat milk is the barista's alternative milk of choice, because of its mild flavor and creamy texture. But, not all oat milk coffee creamers are made the same, either. Our taste testers tried and ranked some of the most popular, and they found the best to be from Califia Farms — which just so happens to make a seasonal Pumpkin Spice Oat milk creamer. Plus, it's a barista edition, so you can count on it to froth up nicely into your hot, fall drinks. The third best oat milk creamer, according to our taste testers, was Target's Good & Gather, which also comes in a pumpkin spice flavor.