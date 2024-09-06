The Pumpkin Spice Creamer That Will Ruin Your Fall Coffee

Nothing says fall like a splash of pumpkin spice in your coffee, but you don't have to go to Starbucks to get your fix. When the time of year rolls around, there is a wide range of pumpkin spice creamers you can find in store. Some, however, are a lot better than others — and Tasting Table's taste testers would know better than anyone, seeing as they tried and ranked 16 of them. In their ranking of grocery store pumpkin spice creamers, our taste tester's least favorite of the bunch ended up being a huge upset. While a popular option among those looking for dairy-free coffee creamers, the Nut Pods' seasonal Pumpkin Spice Flavor has the potential to ruin your morning coffee this fall.

A lot of this pumpkin spice creamer's shortfalls come hand in hand with its strengths. Being a dairy-free creamer, all of the Nut Pods flavors are made from a base of different blends of plants, grains, and seeds. The pumpkin spice flavor, however, doesn't seem to mesh well with its base. Made from a blend of almonds and coconuts, the warm, spicy notes of the pumpkin clash and compete with the fruity, summery taste of the coconut base. It's a bummer, not only because it's such a strong option for those who follow vegan and keto diets, but also because of its creamy and smooth texture. The good news, on the other hand, is that there's always another pumpkin spice creamer out there.