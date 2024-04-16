Why You Should Consider Adding Barista Milk To Your Morning Cup Of Coffee

From espresso machines to moka pots, you can go all out acquiring coffee essentials baristas swear by, but it's hardly worth it without the right type of milk. So, we turn to barista milk — a version with the perfect ingredient ratios to give you dreamily foamy coffee. Among the reasons we love a cup of coffee is its sensory appeal, particularly that of mouthfeel. Ever noticed how fatty foods are more palatable than fat-free versions? It's the same with barista milks in this case, whether dairy or non-dairy.

Their relatively higher fat content compared to whole milk means barista milks lend a rich and creamy mouthfeel to coffee and also complement its bold taste. However, don't think that all high-fat milk is barista milk, such as heavy cream. The art of this super milk is that its fat content is high enough to smoothen coffee and low enough not to subdue its taste.

Barista milks are also specially formulated for steaming and foaming espresso. Their higher protein content allows them to create stable microfoams on top of your coffee. We all know the disappointment of watching foam bubbles disappear before the coffee cup barely touches our lips — but not with barista milks in play. They create firm bubbles that hold up long enough so that you can showcase your impressive latte art.