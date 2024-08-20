Oat milk creamers have garnered interest from coffee fanatics recently. These creamers allow lactose-intolerant and vegan coffee consumers to get the richer consistency typically associated with dairy creamers without having to worry about consuming lactose. Additionally, there are tons of ways to use coffee creamer other than putting it in coffee, which makes oat milk creamer a handy tool if you're dairy-free. It sounds like a win-win situation, and for the most part it is. However, not all oat milk creamer brands are created equal.

Out of all the popular brands out there, Nutpods misses the mark. Their oat milk creamers are thin and greatly lacking in flavor. Overall, Nutpods oat milk creamer just does not add much to coffee. Some have suggested frothing Nutpods oat milk creamer to help the texture and flavor. However, not everyone has the tools or the time to go through this process. There are definitely better milk alternative coffee creamers out there that do not require extra work in order to taste good, like Califia Farm's oat milk creamer.