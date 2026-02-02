The Difference Between Mandarin Oranges And Clementines

Hey, what's the difference between a mandarin and a clementine? I dunno but watch out, one of 'em looks a little "seedy." Ba-dum-tss! Seriously though, if you've ever found yourself wondering, you're not alone. While the common navel orange is easily recognizable, when it comes to its smaller cousins, things can get pretty confusing, especially when grocery stores don't always label citrus fruit accurately. In the case of mandarins versus clementines, however, it's a bit of a trick question to begin with. Why? Because a clementine is a mandarin ... wait, what?

Mandarin oranges are actually a larger, umbrella category that contains many varieties of mandarins such as clementines, tangerines, and the increasingly harder to find satsuma mandarins. And those are three of some of the more well-known mandarins, though the University of California, Riverside, lists nearly too many varieties to count. Bottom line: A clementine, by definition, is always a mandarin, but a mandarin is not always a clementine. That makes comparing the two a bit different than, say, comparing differences between two subsets like clementines to tangerines. But let's take a closer look anyway.

Generally speaking, mandarin oranges are smaller than regular sweet oranges, and in turn, clementines are one of the smallest varieties of mandarins. They're recognizable by their vibrant red-orange hue and oblate shape (round, slightly flattened top and bottom). You may have bought clementines under one of their popular brand names such as "Cuties," "Sweeties," and "Halos," though grocery stores will sometimes just label them generically as mandarins.